5 best BGMI tips to win more matches like a pro

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was banned for a long time, with the government only recently deciding to lift the ban. Players were overjoyed with the news, and many have returned to their grind to become the next best BGMI professional. This is fairly difficult today as players have improved a lot, and winning a match in BGMI is largely difficult compared to back in the day.

Whether you want to push your rank in Classic mode or want to get a high-kill chicken dinner, your main objective must be to survive as long as possible. Thus, this article lists five ways to help you win more matches in BGMI.

5 tips to get more chicken dinners in BGMI in 2023

1) Focus on your aim

Every bullet counts on the battlefield. So, being able to land shots on your enemies is paramount. You can work on improving your aim in BGMI by spending at least 15 minutes on the training ground daily. This way, you will be able to learn the recoil pattern of your favorite guns and how to control them.

2) Select a role that suits your play style

Being a tactical shooter title, it is important to understand your role in BGMI's squad-based games. You can choose from one of the following roles when playing the game:

In-game leader (IGL): Your duty is to give your teammates orders to ensure your team’s victory.

Sniper: As a sniper, you need to eliminate members of the enemy team from a distance, but while doing so, make sure you don’t wander away from your team.

Assaulter: In this case, you must initiate a gunfight by knocking down a player from the enemy team. When you rush a compound, your team will rely on your gun skills, expecting you to get the first knock on the enemy.

Flanker/Scouter: Your role is to wander away from your teammates in search of a better vantage point on the map.

3) Select guns that suit your role

There are over 40 different guns in BGMI, which means there is something that fits everyone’s play style.

If you play a sniper's role, you must master rifles like the Kar98 or the M24. For the rest, picking an M416 or an AKM would be beneficial, as they are two of the most consistent favorites for most players.

As an assaulter, you might want to opt for SMGs. The UMP45 has been a beast in close-quarter combat since receiving massive buffs. It shreds through enemy armor, giving you strong leverage over enemies.

4) Choose your fights wisely

Avoid getting involved in every fight and assess the situation before diving in. It is always better to be a third party in a fight of two, as they will already be in a vulnerable position, and you can pick easy kills. If any of these fights occur outside the safe zone in the blue, ignore them and prioritize the said zone at all costs.

5) Choose your drops wisely

Your best bet at surviving until any game ends and ultimately winning is to avoid early fights with your enemies. Popular landing areas on the map, commonly known as hot drops, attract many players as they have better loot.

If the high-tier guns and armor tempt you in such places, then there is a high chance that your team may suffer an early casualty. This could affect the rest of your game or even prevent you from getting your chicken dinner.

It is advisable to land somewhere far from the airplane's trajectory. This way, you can loot at your own pace without losing any teammates in the process.

