Top 5 guns to avoid on Nusa in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India, aka BGMI, is back in the Indian gaming scene with a bang. The battle royale title is developed by Krafton and now features some new maps like Karakin and Nusa, and gamers are excited to enter the virtual worlds of to take on their opponents. Well, they need to choose the right weapons to gain success in the small, one square-kilometer (1x1 km)-long map of Nusa in BGMI.

Currently, there are 48 guns in the battle royale title. However, not all of them are suitable for small areas. To win more on this map, players need to adopt an intense style of play, completely different from the others. Therefore, here is a list of guns that players should avoid when playing on this Nusa.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Guns you should never use when playing on Nusa in BGMI

1) M16A4

M16A4 is another weapon to avoid while playing on Nusa in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

This assault rifle is among the guns with the lowest damage output in the game. Even though it is great with both single and burst damage, it is not a suitable choice for the players determined to achieve great success on Nusa in BGMI.

This assault rifle is often considered the best of the family for long-range shootouts. However, since Nusa is a small map and requires fast action and gameplay from the players, one should try to avoid this gun while playing on the map.

2) Win94

Avoid using WIN94 in any BGMI maps (Image via Keafton)

Irrespective of which map players are playing on, the WIN94 is one of the worst guns in Krafton’s battle royale title. Nusa in BGMI can be a small map, but it also has some amazing camping sites. Ambushing your opponents with a sniper rifle can be very intense and enjoyable.

However, the WIN94 has the lowest damage output among bolt-action snipers. The damage stats and the unchangeable scope option make it hard for players to camp with this sniper rifle.

3) VSS

never use VSS in intense maps like Nusa (Image via Krafton)

It hurts to put the VSS on this list of the worst guns to play with on Nusa in BGMI. However, with a base damage of only 41, this automatic sniper rifle is another option to avoid when playing on any map.

The VSS is known as the silent killer of the game, as the weapon makes negligible sound while shooting. However, with only 20 bullets in each round, this is not the gun for intense close-range or long-range fights.

4) MP5K

MP5K has the lowest damage outputs among SMGs (Image via Krafton)

This is an amazing gun with all three different firing modes: auto, single, and burst. However, with the lowest damage output among the SMGs, it has sneaked into the list of the worst-performing weapons of the game.

This submachine gun, despite having a commendable fire rate, is not as effective as the UZI. Therefore, it should be avoided by players while playing on a map like Nusa in BGMI.

5) M249

Reload time makes M249 one of the worst guns to play with (Image via Krafton)

Even though this is the final addition in the list of weapons to avoid while playing on Nusa in BGMI, this LMG can be a good friend in intense gunfights. However, the reason behind its inclusion in this list is its low damage output and high reload time in the Indian derivation of PUBG Mobile.

Despite its ominous appearance, the M249 has a lower base damage of 45, which is the lowest among the LMGs. Adding to that, the reload speed makes it hard for players to survive on small maps like Nusa.

So these are the guns that players should avoid while playing on the all-new Nusa map. You can find out more about the different maps of the game here.

