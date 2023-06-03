PUBG Mobile in Asian Games: Battle Royale title to feature as a cross-country shooting game

A new version of PUBG Mobile will appear in Asian Games 2022, which was rescheduled for 2023 due to the global pandemic. The popular battle royale (BR) title by Tencent Games will be a part of the medal sports roster in the Asian Games. This will mark its first-ever inclusion in the roster, allowing top esports athletes from all over Asia to present their talents at such a grand event.

However, PUBG Mobile in Asian Games will showcase a violence-free version of the title. Teams will participate in a cross-country shooting game instead of PUBG’s original BR title. Participants will shoot different targets at various stages and then drive to the finish line before their opponents. This article will dive deep into everything about the inclusion of PUBG Mobile in the Asian Games.

A new version of PUBG Mobile will feature in the Asian Games: First look reflecting changes are out now

Asian Games has announced that participants will engage in shooting competitions in PUBG's virtual world. This decision is made to promote ‘harmony’ and ensure it avoids the potential concerns that may arise from the game's competitive nature.

Krafton, in its blog post, proudly announced the inclusion of PUBG Mobile in the Asian Games. It has been included in the eight games entering the medal sports roster of the Asian Games 2022. James Yang, the director of Global Esports, Tencent Games, has deemed it an honor for the game to achieve such a feat.

He explained how the developers are extremely lucky to have a lot of talented players from different countries all set to enter the competition. He then added how fans are also excited to be part of such a historic event.

As per recent news, June 22, 2023, marks the beginning of the MMO title's Asian Games version of Road to Asian Games, which will continue until June 26. The regions participating in this new version are West Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, East Asia, and Central Asia.

Olympics dont like Games that depict Violence they turned BR into Cross-Country Shooting



The rules for the new version of PUBG Mobile show the intention of replicating different modern sports like triathlons.

The basic concept of the cross-country shooting competition is to combine the traditional gameplay of the BR title with the spirit of sportsmanship. It is expected that this new version of PUBG Mobile in Asian Games will be an engaging experience for both participants and spectators.

