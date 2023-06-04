5 best spots to land in Nusa in BGMI

Accentuating the joy of BGMI’s return to India, Krafton introduced the smallest map in its 2.5 updates. Called Nusa, it has a dimension of 1x1 Kilometer, containing 11 landing spots. Each battle royale match is an intense gunfight, lasting for five to eight minutes. Nusa boasts diverse landscapes, including urban areas, lush fields, and rocky terrains.

This region offers two map-exclusive weapons: a tactical crossbow and NS 2000 shotgun. With an exclusive Auto Recall feature, players can respawn on the battlefield after their demise. However, it only lasts for two to three minutes. The map offers zip lines and some hidden locations with plenty of loot. This article discusses some of the best spots to land in Nusa in BGMI.

Science Center, Cavern, and three other splendid landing spots in Nusa in BGMI

1) Science Center (North-West)

Science Center in BGMI is one of the hot drop spots. (Image via Krafton)

Science Center, located on the middle side of Nusa, highly resembles the school buildings of Erangel. The center offers tons of loot items scattered on its roof and floors. The loot items comprise SMGs, Rifles, level 3 vests, armor, and more.

Its rich supplies attract many players, making it a hot drop in BGMI. This spot deems beneficial for increasing Finish to Death ratio and ranking up fast by winning more matches. On the contrary, beginners have a high chance of getting gunned down right after they land.

The science center is perfect for aggressive gameplay. One must constantly remain attentive while maintaining effective communication with teammates. The spot offers no good hiding place, and bullets fly in from all directions. Players can gather items, garner kill counts and move to the middle of the Nusa, Flaming Village.

2) Telepak Town (South-East)

Telepak Town is located in the southeastern part of Nusa. (Image via Krafton)

This town is in the southeastern section of the Nusa map. It has numerous houses and tall buildings with high loot percentage. The spot offers plenty of guns, grenades, healing items, armor, ammunition, and more.

It also contains a seven-story building with a working elevator. One can reach the seventh floor and encounter Mecha Soldiers, which are special bots ready to fire at anyone in sight.

These soldiers are weak, and players can destroy them in no time. Upon finishing them, one can loot the crates containing level 3 supplies. However, eliminating them does not contribute to killing stats. Telepak Town is best suited for an aggressive gameplay style.

3) Cavern (North-East)

Cavern is in the northeastern part of Nusa. (Image via Krafton)

The location in the northeastern part has few houses and no buildings. However, Cavern has a secret cave underground with numerous crates containing plenty of level 3 BGMI supplies. One can choose any of the three entry points to reach this cave.

The first way is through a hole in the ground, and the second is from water. Lastly, inside the cave is a hidden tunnel and exit path.

Once reached, players can find sufficient loot, including armor, ammunition, level 3 Spetsnaz Helmet, and more. Not many BGMI enthusiasts tend to skydive in the location, making this spot safe for beginners to gather high-level loot. However, one must be careful of enemies that land since the place lacks cover.

4) Shipyard (South-West)

The shipyard is in the southwestern part of Nusa. (Image via Krafton)

As the name suggests, this location consists of numerous containers and warehouses. There are great weapons and plenty of items in the area, be it on top of the container or inside them and warehouses. However, the location lack covers, so paying attention to the surrounding helps. One might encounter a few enemies and obtain some kills here.

After collecting loot and killing off some enemies, one must look out for the blue zone. This BGMI spot usually has a car allowing players to drive out of there. This location provides modest loot and sets the stage for aggressive gameplay in BGMI.

5) Crystal Bay (West)

Crystal Bay is the safest place in Nusa. (Image via Krafton)

Crystal Bay is an island and the safest place on this BGMI map. There are two huts in Crystal Bay containing several crates. One can open them and collect level 2 vests, armor, a first aid kit, and other items.

The huts also contain rifles, ammunition, and BGMI shop tokens all over the ground. Among these loots, players will find a Stone Door key. By following an icon on the screen, they can reach the door and enter the cave.

The crates inside the cave contain weapons, including a tactical crossbow, energy drinks, a first aid kit, and more. It is the safest place to start with ample resources in the backpack. This spot is ideal for those who prefer passive gameplay in BGMI.

Poll : 0 votes