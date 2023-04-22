5 best ways to get better loot in BGMI (2023)

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) has successfully captured the attention of millions of esports enthusiasts from around the world. A key aspect to winning this engaging battle royale game is to gather better loot, which is also a daunting task for many players. With such vivid in-game maps and a vast player base, it is harder, especially for beginners, to find the best loot in the game.

If you know the right tips and tricks, there are various ways to find better loot in BGMI. You can follow these strategies and techniques, like managing your inventory space and being attentive to your surroundings to gather better loot in the game. This article combines some of the best and most effective tips to help you pick better loot in BGMI.

Gather better loot in BGMI by hunting for airdrops and following these other 4 tips

1) Find loot locations on different maps

Knowing the best loot locations on different BGMI maps will help players gather the best loot in the game. These locations have a high concentration of buildings, each filled with better loot. By discovering the sites, you can gather the best loot available, giving you a substantial tactical advantage against your opponents.

Some such places are the Base in the Erangle map, Paradise Resort in the Sanhok map, and the Plant in the Livik map. Players can find better loots of arms, ammunition, and more in the buildings of these places.

2) Managing your backpack

Managing your backpack will always help you gather better loot when playing Krafton's engaging battle royale title. By working your backpack efficiently, you can enhance your loot-gathering process and always have space for the best items you need to win the game. Energy drinks and painkillers do the same job, but painkillers take up more space in the inventory than energy drinks. So carrying more energy drinks than painkillers will help you free up space for better loot items you need.

3) Play aggressively for more kills

Pay attention to the surrounding sounds and be aggressive whenever you spot an enemy. This is another excellent tip to help you gather better loot in BGMI. When you pay attention to the sounds of your surroundings, you will spot opponents carrying better guns, attachments, or ammo. If you spot such enemies faster, you will have a better chance of eliminating them.

Eliminating enemies will help you loot the items you need from their crates. Therefore, playing a little aggressively and being attentive to the sounds of your surroundings can help you when you are trying to gather better loot in BGMI.

4) Look for airdrops

Airdrops bring the most unexpected and valuable resources for players mid-game in BGMI. Players who want to gather better loot should always watch the airdrops. These huge red boxes drop from the plane and bring some of the highest-quality weapons, ammo, and other loot items crucial for players to win the match.

However, these airdrops attract attention from all the surviving players and squads. Therefore, players should locate the landing zone of these airdrops and should rush toward them before the other teams can reach them. These airdrops often land in open areas as well. Therefore, players have to be extra cautious when looting from the airdrops.

5) Work as a team

Whether you want to enhance your chances of getting a chicken dinner or gather better loot in the game, it is always better to work as a team. The team will cover more ground as they can split up and search for more buildings for better loot. BGMI players can share resources, like ammo and healing items. This way, the team will always be equipped with better loot and will always be better prepared for combat as well.

