How to enchant tools and armor in Minecraft 

Enchanting has been a beloved and essential aspect of Minecraft since its earliest days. In the game, players can craft various items, from essential tools to powerful armor, that are crucial for survival and building.

While these items are useful in their default state, players can greatly enhance their performance and versatility through enchanting.

Players who are new to the blocky world of Minecraft might not be aware of the enchanting system and how it works. This guide will teach players everything they need to know about enchanting tools and armor in Minecraft.

Minecraft enchanting guide

Tools, armor, and weapons are a common part of regular Minecraft gameplay. There are two primary methods for enchanting items in Minecraft:

The first is using an enchanting table, a special block that allows players to select and apply enchantments to their items using experience points. The second method involves using an anvil to combine enchanted books with items, allowing players to transfer specific enchantments to their tools, weapons, or armor.

Enchant using enchanting table

Using enchantment table (Image via Mojang)

Crafting an enchanting table is an important first step in the enchanting process. This block is used to apply enchantments to weapons, tools, and armor by using experience points.

Players need one book, two diamonds, and four obsidian blocks to create an enchanting table. Obsidian blocks can be obtained by pouring water over lava, and diamonds can be found by mining at lower depths in Minecraft.

Here are the steps to enchant using an enchanting table:

Create an enchanting table using one book, two diamonds, and four obsidian. Place the item you want to enchant and some lapis lazuli on the enchanting table. Choose from three random enchantments displayed and click the enchant button to apply it to the item.

Remember that the level of enchantment and its power can be increased by surrounding the enchanting table with bookshelves. To do this, leave a one-block gap between the table and bookshelves, and the number of bookshelves surrounding the table will determine the strength of the enchantments offered.

Enchant using anvil

Anvil enchanting guide (Image via Mojang)

Enchanted books are valuable loot items found in loot chests or traded with villagers. Players can use an anvil to transfer enchantments from these books to their own items.

To use an anvil, place the item on the left side of the interface and the enchanted book on the right. The cost of the enchantment, in terms of experience levels, will be displayed on the anvil's interface.

One of the benefits of using an anvil is that it allows players to stack multiple enchantments on a single item. This means players can have a tool or weapon with multiple powerful enchantments, making it more versatile and effective in different situations. In contrast, an enchanting table can only be used once on a non-enchanted item.

