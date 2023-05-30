5 best BGMI tips and tricks to win more matches in Nusa

The recent unban of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) saw the introduction of a brand-new map in the title. The map is called Nusa and looks like a Mediterranean island. It is by far the smallest battleground in the game, with a dimension of 1x1 km. Like with any other map, winning matches on Nusa will help players earn more points, enabling them to rank up further.

Listed below are five tips that BGMI players can follow to easily win matches in Nusa.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Using new weapons and other tips to help BGMI players master Nusa gameplay

1) Learn the fastest landing technique

Nusa has a dimension of 1x1 km, which means its plane path is relatively lower compared to other maps. As most towns are hot drops on this map, it's important for players to learn the fastest landing technique that will help them get more kills and survive the initial stages, thereby increasing their chances of winning more matches.

Players need to choose a drop location close to the plane path and dive down at full speed when the plane reaches a distance close to 375 meters. They should maintain their speed until the parachute opens after a few seconds.

2) Use new weapons - NS2000 and Tactical Crossbow - for more kills

The NS2000 is a powerful convertible shotgun that fires nine pellets without ADS. When scoped in, it fires a single powerful bullet that can knock down an opponent wearing a Spetsnaz helmet. It also deals 99 damage with a single shot when an enemy is more than 10 meters away.

Meanwhile, the Tactical Crossbow has also made its way into BGMI after the release of the 2.5 update. The weapon can fire flames that deal additional damage to opponents. It can also fire arrows upto 300 meters.

Players should definitely take advantage of these new weapons on Nusa.

3) Use Ziplines for easy transportation

Many players successfully used Ziplines on the Livik 2.0 map. However, the number of Ziplines on the Nusa map is way higher. Players can use them to easily move from one place to another. This could help them survive longer during a match.

However, it should be noted that if two players use the same Zipline from opposite ends, they will eventually collide. Fortunately, they can unhook themselves from the Zipline at any time.

While Ziplines can be damaged when shot by a bullet, they can be repaired by players.

4) Use the Auto Recall feature

Following the massive success of Auto Recall in the Spider-Man and Jujutsu Kaisen modes in PUBG Mobile, the feature was permanently added to the new Nusa map in the 2.2 update.

With the introduction of Nusa in BGMI, players can now use the Auto Recall feature to win more matches. Those who land in hot drops and are defeated early will see a helicopter symbol beside their names. They will then automatically be placed in an army helicopter and transported to the place they were initially finished.

Players must remember that the Auto Recall feature only stays active for the initial few minutes of a match.

5) Obtain Level 3 supplies from Mecha Soldiers

The Nusa map has a new type of special bots called Mecha Soldiers. These bots can be found exclusively on the seventh floor of the tall buildings in the south-eastern city of Telepak Town.

To reach the seventh floor, BGMI players need to take the elevator in those buildings. Once they get there, they must defeat Mecha Soldiers to get their hands on Level 3 supplies. However, it should be noted that when they defeat Mecha Soldiers, their kill count won't increase.

These tips should hopefully help BGMI players get better at Nusa gameplay.

