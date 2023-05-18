PUBG Mobile x Ducati collaboration officially announced

PUBG Mobile recently underwent an overhaul as the 2.6 update was released on May 17. Although a lot of new additions are being introduced in the latest variant, developer Tencent Games has now officially announced that the title will be partnering up with motorbike giant Ducati as well.

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE



Keep your eyes peeled for more news coming soon!



pubgmobile.live/Ducati2023



#PUBGMxDucati #PUBGMOBILE #Ducati Something thrilling is coming to PUBG MOBILE! We’ve teamed up with @DucatiMotor to bring this luxury racing bike to the Battlegrounds.Keep your eyes peeled for more news coming soon! Something thrilling is coming to PUBG MOBILE! We’ve teamed up with @DucatiMotor to bring this luxury racing bike to the Battlegrounds.Keep your eyes peeled for more news coming soon!pubgmobile.live/Ducati2023#PUBGMxDucati #PUBGMOBILE #Ducati https://t.co/j3RXbrH2Fz

The news was made official a few hours ago as Tencent Games took to the official Instagram and Twitter handle of the popular BR title. Based on the announcement, the Ducati collaboration will be introduced to PUBG Mobile on May 19, with players around the world able to take "this luxury racing bike to the battlegrounds."

However, the developers are yet to reveal any specifics about the new collaboration other than teasing a single image of a Ducati Panigale V4S.

PUBG Mobile's forthcoming collaboration: Tencent Games might introduce Ducati motorbike skins in the next crossover promo

As per the title's social media update, gamers using the global 2.6 version can expect the Ducati to be introduced in the game with a roar. The event is expected to commence on May 19, but the duration of the forthcoming collaboration is still vague.

Going by the norm of previous collaborations, the upcoming one will also have exclusive events and modes. The event will most likely require gamers to spend a hefty sum of UC (Unknown Cash) to get hold of the new superbike skins.

Timestamp: 1:57

Based on the leaks on the internet provided by renowned YouTubers, the Ducati collaboration will witness the Ducati Panigale V4S superbike make its way to PUBG Mobile. The leaks also suggest that a couple of rare skins will be added to the collaboration event, and these will be topped by a Legendary skin for the superbike.

While the crimson and black variants might get slotted into the Rare category of skins, the red variant (as hinted in the announcement picture) might feature as the Legendary bike skin. The Rare skins will cost fewer tokens than the Legendary skin.

Although the former collaborations with Dodge, Tesla, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Koenigsegg have met with immense success, the collaboration with the Italian superbike giant is expected to change the dynamics of the themed Dinoground maps.

Poll : 0 votes