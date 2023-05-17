PUBG Mobile 2.6 update patch notes: Dinoground, World of Wonder new version, Classic mode updates, and more

The conclusion of the 2.5 update has paved the path for Tencent Games to roll out the 2.6 update in PUBG Mobile. The developers gave it a green signal after a month-long beta testing. Tencent Games recently released patch notes for the new 2.6 update, offering a bird's eye view of the content lined up for PUBG Mobile users.

While the Dinoground themed mode will be the main attraction, updates to the WOW mode and Classic mode, and Metro Royale will help players derive an enriched gaming experience.

PUBG Mobile 2.6 update Patch Notes hint at major features arriving in the title

Here's an overview of the best features highlighted in PUBG Mobile's 2.6 update patch notes:

All-New Theme: Dinoground: (Available on Erangel and Livik)

Dino Settlement: A 90x90 new themed area with plenty of supplies. It contains a large T. Rex.

A 90x90 new themed area with plenty of supplies. It contains a large T. Rex. Primal Zone: Smaller themed areas called the Primal Zones contain Pterosaurs and Velociraptors that players can tame and ride after defeating them. Primal Zone includes several mini-games like Pterosaur Hoops, Velociraptor Jumping, and Dino Hatchery.

Smaller themed areas called the Primal Zones contain Pterosaurs and Velociraptors that players can tame and ride after defeating them. Primal Zone includes several mini-games like Pterosaur Hoops, Velociraptor Jumping, and Dino Hatchery. PvE Velociraptor: Adept at ground-type attacks. Has one ability - Mount.

Adept at ground-type attacks. Has one ability - Mount. PvE Pterosaur: Adept at aerial attacks. Has three abilities - Mount, dash, and grab.

Adept at aerial attacks. Has three abilities - Mount, dash, and grab. PvE T. Rex: The strongest dinosaur. Has two abilities - Mount and roar.

World of Wonder Major Gameplay Updates

New Template: PUBGM GO! : New parkour gameplay type involves players to race against time, crossing challenging hurdles.

: New parkour gameplay type involves players to race against time, crossing challenging hurdles. Player Experience Improvements: Multiple creations can be clubbed for matchmaking at the same time.

Multiple creations can be clubbed for matchmaking at the same time. Matchmaking Mechanic Adjustment: Decreased matchmaking time.

Decreased matchmaking time. New Strategy Center: Get WOW information quickly.

Get WOW information quickly. Creation Description Improvements: A new translation feature to help players understand Creations better.

A new translation feature to help players understand Creations better. New Gameplay Devices: Added new devices like Mission Tracking Device, Teleportation Device, Area Trigger Device, UAZ Spawn Device, Dinosaur Spawn Device.

Added new devices like Mission Tracking Device, Teleportation Device, Area Trigger Device, UAZ Spawn Device, Dinosaur Spawn Device. New PUBGM GO! Objects: Added new objects like Trampoline, Launcher, Conveyor Belt, Boost Belt, Moving Objects (20+).

Added new objects like Trampoline, Launcher, Conveyor Belt, Boost Belt, Moving Objects (20+). Gameplay Device Improvements: Parachute Device, Waypoint Device, Timing Device, AI Spawn Device, and Skill Management Device are now updated.

Classic Mode Updates

New Full-Auto Mod attachment: Used with MK47 and M16A4 to get a full-auto firing mode.

Used with MK47 and M16A4 to get a full-auto firing mode. Companion Spectating System: An eliminated player can transform into a companion to get a view of the match from the companion's POV. The companion will be visible to teammates only.

An eliminated player can transform into a companion to get a view of the match from the companion's POV. The companion will be visible to teammates only. Companion Emote Control: Users can control their companions to perform emotes.

Users can control their companions to perform emotes. Tactical Attachment Applicable Mode Updates: New Full-Auto Mod and Gun Shield tactical attachments are added.

New Full-Auto Mod and Gun Shield tactical attachments are added. New SMG Feature: Gamers have full movement speed while using all SMGs.

Gamers have full movement speed while using all SMGs. Melee Weapon Revision: All melee weapons are grouped under the new Machete. Weapon finishes can now be added to Machetes. Animation is adjusted accordingly

All melee weapons are grouped under the new Machete. Weapon finishes can now be added to Machetes. Animation is adjusted accordingly Convertible Sports Car Mechanic: The Open and Closed Top Mirado is now a single vehicle with a convertible roof. The same adjustment has been made to UAZ.

The Open and Closed Top Mirado is now a single vehicle with a convertible roof. The same adjustment has been made to UAZ. Vehicle Improvements: Monster Truck is added to Erangel. UAZ replaces Pickups in Sanhok and Miramar. Open Mirado is now a part of Erangel.

Monster Truck is added to Erangel. UAZ replaces Pickups in Sanhok and Miramar. Open Mirado is now a part of Erangel. Throwables Improvements: Improved animation, reduced recoil, and other basic updates.

Improved animation, reduced recoil, and other basic updates. Supply Shop Item Adjustments in Livik: Supply Shops now carry QBZ instead of AKM

Supply Shops now carry QBZ instead of AKM Match Withdrawal Penalty Adjustments: Players' merit won't be deducted if they exit a match before boarding the plane.

Players' merit won't be deducted if they exit a match before boarding the plane. Chicken Dinner Adjustment: Improved chicken dinner UI and victory dance.

Metro Royale Updates

Gun Shield Attachment: DP-28 and M249 can be equipped with new Gun Shield attachment. Equipping it will help players defend themselves from enemy fire while prone.

DP-28 and M249 can be equipped with new Gun Shield attachment. Equipping it will help players defend themselves from enemy fire while prone. Full-Auto Mod Attachment: Compatible with M16A4 and Mk47, which will help these guns to get a full-auto firing mode for the first time in PUBG Mobile's history.

Compatible with M16A4 and Mk47, which will help these guns to get a full-auto firing mode for the first time in PUBG Mobile's history. Map Updates: New PvE enemies (Pterosaur and Velociraptor) are added to Misty Port's Basic and Advanced Maps.

New PvE enemies (Pterosaur and Velociraptor) are added to Misty Port's Basic and Advanced Maps. Feature Improvements: PUBG Mobile players can visualize their companions in the Metro Royale Lobby and use their emotes. They can set outfit display settings (while wearing Lv. 4, 5, or 6 Vest) on the Metro Royale Lobby's equipment page.

Several other improvements in PUBG Mobile's 2.6 updates patch notes include General Improvements, System Improvements, Title Upgrades, All Talent Championship, New Season: Cycle 4 Season 12, and more. A new A1 Royale Pass will also be introduced.

To learn about the complete patch notes, players can visit the official website of PUBG Mobile or click here.

Poll : 0 votes