5 PUBG Mobile YouTubers with the most subscribers in 2022

Certain mobile games have become a global phenomenon, and PUBG Mobile is among them. The smartphone game adaptation of PUBG: Battlegrounds boasts a massive fan-following globally, which can also be attributed to the intense gaming action that the game provided.

The esports scene has also grown stronger with each passing year, and PUBG Mobile's tournaments have been pretty highly-successful in terms of viewerships. The game's audience is a significant reason why many streamers have also seen consistent growth, especially in the countries like India.

However, the title faced bans in several countries, including India, which led to the shifting of many YouTubers to other games. Many Indian creators started producing BGMI content after its launch, but many famous YouTubers from other countries have stuck with the original game.

Note: BGMI YouTubers have been excluded as the list solely focuses on the original global variant.

PUBG Mobile YouTubers with the most subscribers in 2022

5) Ruppo

Channel stats as of 28 March 2022:

Subscribers: 4.18 million

4.18 million Total views: 551.95 million

551.95 million Videos: 686

Ruppo has been active on YouTube since April 2019, when he started uploading videos related to the kill compilations and gameplay highlights. Fans can occasionally spot content related to in-game events and collectibles, including exclusive skins.

4) Tacaz Gaming

Channel stats as of 28 March 2022:

Subscribers: 6.92 million

6.92 million Total views: 1.08 billion

1.08 billion Videos: 603

Nguyễn Trọng Tưởng is the name of the creator behind Tacaz Gaming, created back in February 2019. Nguyễn is originally from Vietnam and started posting PUBG content on his channel in April 2019.

Initially, Tacaz Gaming featured gameplay montages, but the Vietnamese YouTuber started doing commentary in his videos over time.

3) Levinho

Channel stats as of 28 March 2022:

Subscribers: 10.80 million

10.80 million Total views: 1.94 billion

1.94 billion Videos: 1,696

As claimed by the man himself, Levinho is the first PUBG/PUBG Mobile streamer to hit one billion views on YouTube. The Swedish YouTuber doesn't have much variety in content, but his channel features special collab videos with other creators like wynnsanity and Panda.

2) Panda

Channel stats as of 28 March 2022:

Subscribers: 11.60 million

11.60 million Total views: 1.84 billion

1.84 billion Videos: 1,359

Panda is another YouTuber from Sweden. Still, he does feature different content that includes reaction videos, vlogs, studio/setup tours, songs, and more.

Apart from the primary channel, he has other channels that push different content like shorts and reaction videos.

1) أترو/Atro

Channel stats as of 28 March 2022:

Subscribers: 12.30 million

12.30 million Total views: 2.05 billion

2.05 billion Videos: 1,437

As of this writing, Atro is the most subscribed PUBG Mobile YouTuber worldwide. Although he is from the Netherlands, the streamer has found his niche in producing content with Arabic commentary.

Apart from showing off his skill-set, Atro also uploads content based on in-game events. He also has another channel, Atro Plus, with 4.32 million subscribers.

