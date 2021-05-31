PUBG Mobile star Panda challenges MortaL to a football juggling contest

PUBG Mobile fans were in for some excitement when popular streamer Tobias "Panda" Nas challenged Indian PUBG Mobile star Naman "MortaL" Mathur for a football juggling contest. As football season is creating sensational headlines all over the world, the challenge seems fitting.

Both are excellent PUBG Mobile players who keep their fans entertained. A couple of days ago, MortaL was nominated at the Esports Award 2021 in the Streamer of the Year category.

Mortal's YouTube channel has nearly a billion views (over 904 million). It has more than 6.39 subscribers, and its most viewed video has over 17 million views.

Players can check his heartfelt joy in the video (from 1:34:19 onwards) below:

Panda is a Swedish player who has over 9.28 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Another channel of his, BluePanda, has over 3.24 million subscribers.

The famous streamer shows off his PUBG Mobile skills on these channels. His most viewed video has over 17 million views.

Football juggle contest between PUBG Mobile stars Panda and MortaL

It all started when MortaL uploaded a video of him juggling a football. In the video, the popular PUBG Mobile gamer completed 50 juggles.

In response to the clip, Panda uploaded a video challenging MortaL to complete 70 juggles. Panda himself crossed 70 juggles in under 45 seconds.

MortaL commented on the video:

“Challenge Accepted. Lets Goooo :D”

MortaL, being a Chelsea fan, was overjoyed when the English football club was crowned the champions of Europe.

Nama even retweeted the following tweet from the official handle of the UEFA Champions league in celebration of Chelsea's monumental win:

