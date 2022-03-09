5 most subscribed BGMI YouTubers (March 2022)

BGMI is, without a doubt, India's most popular mobile game at the moment. It is popular not just because of its incredible graphics and gameplay, but also because of the YouTube content creators and esports players.

Many of us who enjoy playing games have already subscribed to a number of gaming channels on YouTube, and in this article, we will discuss the five most subscribed BGMI YouTubers.

5 most popular BGMI YouTubers

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA @BgmiDev We welcome our beloved fans of battle royale games to BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, directly serviced by KRAFTON. We welcome our beloved fans of battle royale games to BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, directly serviced by KRAFTON.

5) Antaryami Gaming (Subscribers: 3.79 Million)

He's one of the most well-known BGMI YouTubers, with a reputation for funny commentary and gameplay videos. Rishabh Verma is his real name, and he is the owner of the Nade clan.

Antaryami is not a professional esports player, but has recently been seen competing in a number of sponsored gamer competitions with his clanmates.

4) Jonathan Gaming (Subscribers: 3.85 Million)

Jonathan Jude Amaral is an esports professional who has competed for his team in a number of international competitions. He is known as the "Universal MVP" in the community and runs the "Jonathan Gaming" YouTube channel, which features tournament POVs and live gaming videos on a regular basis.

He is also regarded as one of India's top assaulters, particularly in close-range combat. He currently plays tournaments for the Godlike community.

3) Scout (Subscribers: 4.35 Million)

With 4.35 million subscribers, Tanmay Singh, often known as "Scout," is the third most subscribed BGMI YouTuber. Scout has worked for a number of major esports companies and is presently the owner of Team XSpark, for which he competes in competitions. He provides subscribers with gaming videos on a daily basis, as well as POVs, funny videos and vlogs.

2) Mortal (Subscribers: 7.05 Million)

Due to his pleasant personality, Naman Mathur, nicknamed Mortal, is one of the most popular YouTubers. He was one of the first Indian YouTubers to start broadcasting live gaming videos.

He is the founder and owner of "Soul," an esports team that has competed in various competitions. Subscribers can watch live gameplay footage, amusing commentary, and tournament videos.

He also has a channel called "Mortal Shorts," which sends out humorous short videos to subscribers.

1) Dynamo Gaming (Subscribers: 10 Million)

Aaditya Sawant (Dynamo), often known as "Headshot King," is the most subscribed YouTube BGMI content creator. He is not a professional esports player, but he does own "Hydra," a competitive team that has competed in many events. Dynamo is frequently invited to major events such as launch celebrations, free face-offs, and other similar gatherings.

He is quite popular among the population because he streams gaming videos and hosts custom rooms for his subscribers.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul