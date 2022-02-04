Clash of Clans is an online multiplayer mobile game in which players use Elixir, Super and Dark Elixir troops to attack and defend. Because the game is so popular, there are a slew of content creators on YouTube who livestream the game and provide fans with entertaining and knowledgeable videos.

There are content creators from all around the world who generate content exclusively for Clash of Clans, so if you want to watch game videos while learning something new, here is a list of the top 5 Clash of Clans YouTubers to follow.

Top 5 Clash of Clans YouTubers

5) Judo Sloth Gaming

Subscribers: 1.54 million

Region: United Kingdom

He is one of YouTube's greatest content creators, specializing in high-quality content such as attack methods, base building strategies and live commentary. Judo Sloth Gaming is one of the top options for players looking for entertaining and educational gaming content.

4) Sumit 007

Subscribers: 1.57 million

Region: India

Sumit 007, the top Indian Clash of Clans YouTuber, supplies viewers with high-quality and humorous game videos. He also makes videos about clan wars and successful attack techniques. He is the only Indian YouTuber to appear in the game and he also holds the record for the most live streaming views among CoC YouTubers with 14,000 views. He is the first Indian YouTuber to be granted Developer access by Supercell.

3) Galadon Gaming

Subscribers: 1.92 million

Region: United States

Galadon Gaming is a gaming YouTube channel that focuses on reviews, hacks and recommendations for gamers across the globe. He provides viewers with effective attack strategies, Clash Royale card reviews, funny moments, deck reviews, mining and others.

2) General Tony

Subscribers: 2.4 million

Region: United Kingdom

He is one of YouTube's most popular and most subscribed esports gamers, streaming games like CoC and Clash Royale. He delivers attack methods, high-quality gaming and funny videos to his fans. Players can also learn important educational gameplay from his videos.

1) Godson Gaming

Subscribers: 2.77 million

Region: United States

He is a popular CoC YouTuber who regularly uploads gameplay, strategy and tips & techniques for mobile games. With over 2.7 million subscribers on YouTube, he has become one of the most popular CoC players. On his channel, viewers may obtain information on wars, game commentary, troops, games and strategy.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra