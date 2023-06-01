Which is the best BGMI map for beginners (2023)?

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is among the most popular battle royale (BR) titles among fans. This game has six maps - Erangle, Miramar, Livik, Sanhok, Vikendi, and Karakin, each different from the other on its own terms. Now, the game is making a roaring comeback in India with a new map Nusa, following its 10-month ban.

With so many options available, Indian gamers who have been missing out on the title will be excited to know which map will be best to restart their journey. With the introduction of another new offerings in the new update, existing players are also eager to know about the best BGMI map for beginners. This article will discuss different features to find out the answer to this question.

There are seven maps available in the current version of BGMI. Among them, Erangle is the best for beginners in 2023. Here are some reasons why you should choose this one out of all those available in the initial days of the game's unban.

Note: This article reflects the author’s point of view.

Explong the best BGMI map for beginners in 2023

Size

Erangel is the very first and biggest map in the game. This 8x8 KM terrain is filled with lots of bushes, forests, hills, and houses, making it hard for opponents to spot you. This is why survival on Erangle is easier than on most other BGMI maps for beginners.

To put this into perspective, the dusty terrain of Miramar makes it easier for them to spot each other, whereas small offerings like Livik are more aggressive. You should choose Erangle if you want to survive longer in the game, even though the others are a better choice to push rank by gaining more kills.

Loot

Erangle has many hot spots for loot on the map. If you are starting as a beginner, you need to find the best loot to increase your chances of survival. Places like Shelter, Pochinki, Military Base, and School are some of the best to do so.

These hot drop zones are always filled with a wide range of weapons. Besides, because there are so many hot spots, players can choose their preferred places. Therefore, none of these get congested with too many gamers, and you can get adequate loot to defend yourself and survive longer.

Camping spots

Camping can be very tiring and monotonous in Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, it is the best way to survive longer in the game for beginners. If you can find the right spot to camp, chances are you might end up in the top 10 in your initial matches.

Erangle offers plenty of houses, nooks, and crannies for campers. The grass, bushes, forests, and slabs on top of doors in Erangle have helped a lot of players win some of the most intense matches. This is another reason why it is considered one of the best BGMI maps for beginners.

Familiarity

This is probably the most important reason to consider Erangle as the best BGMI map for beginners. As we know, Krafton’s BR title is making a comeback in India following its 10-month-long ban for three months. So, if you are starting the game now after a long time, you should choose a map you are familiar with.

Being one of the first maps of the game, Erangle checks this box comfortably. Players who used to play before the ban are aware of all the entries and exits on the map. Therefore, opting for the one you are most familiar with in the first few days following the game’s comeback can help you get familiar with the title yet again.

These are a few reasons why Erangle is considered one of the best BGMI map for beginners in the battle royale title. You can also check out the tips to get free UC in the BR title.

Poll : 0 votes