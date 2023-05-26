When will BGMI be back in India? 

Battleground Mobile India, aka BGMI, unban date will soon be announced for the Indian mobile gaming community. After a 10-month-long ban since July 2022, Krafton has finally announced the game's comeback on its social media handles. However, a recent statement from a Government of India official has confirmed that the game will only be back for three months. In these three months, the government will monitor the game closely before deciding on the title.

Now that the return of BGMI in India is confirmed, the Indian gaming community is excited to know the game’s re-launch date. Well, even though there are many rumors about a potential release date, nothing hasn’t been concrete so far. Here is everything you need to know about the battle royale title and its return to India.

BGMI unban date in India

Krafton created BGMI for Indian gamers after the Indian government banned PUBG and some other Chinese apps for security reasons. However, that did not last long after an NGO accused the game of still receiving funding from a Chinese company. Consequently, the game got banned in July 2022.

However, in a recent post on Krafton's official social media handles last Friday, the developers announced BGMI unban in India. As Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton India, said:

“We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). We are excited to announce that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available for download soon and we cannot wait to welcome you back to our platform.”

Incidentally, the game's server also went offline on Friday, May 19, 2023. So there are rumors that the game might relaunch with the new 2.6 update when launching in India. However, there is no concrete statement about the relaunch date of the game for Indian gamers. If we are to believe the rumors, the game will come back online within the next month.

Indian govt prepared for BGMI unban, will monitor the game for three months: Changes to expect

Krafton’s popular battle royale title is ready to make a blasting return to the Indian markets. As per The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s (MeitY) Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the game will be on the app store on a three-month trial basis. They will check if the game has made the changes necessary to comply with the Indian rules.

The game is expected to return with changes like limited playing hours and the removal of blood from the game. Per some rumors, the game will still show blood but in a different color. Check out the official GOI statement here.

Even though the team of developers hasn’t confirmed any limitation on the playing hours, they say that it will be their top priority to ensure enjoyment and safety for the players. They seem to be focused on building a healthier gaming culture around the game.

