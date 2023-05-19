BGMI will finally be unbanned in the nation, and the community can once again look forward to trying out their favorite title once it officially drops. While the developers are yet to provide any official details on when they can expect the game to release, players are speculating that Battlegrounds Mobile India unban can be sometime today, May 19, 2023, or tomorrow May 20, 2023.

While it’s certain that the title will officially be making a return, what is uncertain is if it will continue to go strong or face another ban down the line. These community concerns arose due to the fact that BGMI’s ban lift comes with a few conditions that are set by the Indian government.

The title will currently be unbanned for a three-month trial period, and only when the game seems to have complied with all the conditions set by the governing body will it be added permanently to the iOS app and Google Play Store.

BGMI unban will get a 3-month trial period

In a recent tweet, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship stated:

“This is a 3 month trial approval of BGMI after it has complied with issues of server locations n data security etc. We will keep a close watch on other issues of User harm, Addiction, etc in the next 3 months before a final decision is taken .”

While the battle royale’s unban is indeed good news for the Battleground Mobile India community in the nation, there are still concerns regarding its situation as a permanent game in stores.

Krafton’s title has been banned two times already in India, however, the publishers are going for a more community-driven approach this time around and in a recent post, they stated:

“We would like to express our deep appreciation to the Indian authorities for permitting us to restart the operations of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). KRAFTON, Inc., as a responsible South Korean company that abides by the law, has put in place several measures to ensure compliance to all Indian laws. We are committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for our players, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that we maintain the highest possible standards.”

Hence, it will be quite interesting to see the changes that the developers make to the game to keep it within government guidelines.

