Are BGMI servers down? Multiple users report login issues amidst news of the game’s return

BGMI fans have been having a rough time trying to get into the game’s servers over the course of the last couple of hours. The servers had been taken down, but Krafton recently revealed that the title will finally be making a return after it was banned almost a year ago.

The return of the title was something that fans have been anticipating for quite some time now, and players are quite excited to see just how well the game will be turning out this time around.

While the BGMI servers are down at this point in time, players aren’t entirely unhappy about the situation, especially if it means that Battlegrounds Mobile India will finally make a triumphant return.

However, the developers are yet to provide any details on when it’s going to be officially returning or when the servers will be coming back online. However, there are certain community speculations that suggest that the game might be unbanned sometime later today, May 19, 2023, or tomorrow, May 20, 2023.

BGMI is all set for a triumphant return as servers go offline

There is indeed a tremendous amount of elation in the community at this time, and players are gearing up to finally get their hands on their favorite title once it officially goes live.

Krafton even addressed the community in a recent Instagram post, where they thanked the Indian gaming community and mentioned that they would continue investing in the nation.

They stated:

“At KRAFTON, Inc., we are our deeply committed to the Indian gaming ecosystem. Our approach has always been India-first, which serves as the foundation of all our efforts. We believe in investing in the Indian gaming industry and contributing to building a vibrant ecosystem that fosters growth and innovation.”

They continued:

“To achieve our mission, we aim to augment technology developments in India by collaborating with local developers and promoting the use of cutting-edge technologies. We also recognize the importance of providing skilling and employment opportunities for Indian talent, which can help them nurture their skills and thrive in the industry.”

It will indeed be quite interesting to see the changes that BGMI will drop with once it gets unbanned, along with all the new features that players will be able to try out as Krafton looks to create a more community-driven experience.

