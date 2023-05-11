"Lower year-over growth is mainly due to restrictions on BGMI services in India": Krafton's CFO talks about the impact of BGMI ban on its sales

During the Q&A session of Krafton’s 2023 Q1 earnings call, CFO Bae Dong-geun said the company will witness better performance in the mobile gaming market if they get some "good news" about BGMI. He went on to comment on the harmful impact of the Battle Royale title's ban on company sales in the last few quarters.

Seeming unsure about the current state of the game in the Indian market, Bae Dong-guen stated:

"If we are also able to get some good news regarding BGMI, I believe that Krafton's mobile performance will turn for the better. But with regards to whether this is a sufficient enough signal as you would have wanted to expect, I am not quite sure. As a CFO, I think this is actually my take on this. Yeah, so you can enjoy it."

Speaking about the company's setback in the year-over growth, Bae Dong-geun said:

"Lower year-over growth is mainly due to restrictions on BGMI services in India."

The CFO also assured that if the ban on the title is lifted, the company will witness a steep rise in its sales, helping its overall growth.

His exact words were:

"The sales on a yearly basis were lower when comparing Q4 to Q1 of the previous year due to services of BGMI... If the ban is lifted and we are to resume with our services, the numbers will start to creep up. I think, all in all, we will see a flourish in our sales later this year."

BGMI remains suspended amidst Krafton's efforts to get the title back to the Indian market

In the 2022 Q4 Earnings Call, Krafton's CEO Chang Han Kim talked about the company's constant efforts to make the game available for mobile gamers in India. He was positive about Battlegrounds Mobile India's suspension getting withdrawn in 2023.

The CFO's recent remarks echoed the CEO's previous statements, as both were optimistic about considerable growth in their sales after the game's unban.

However, it has been over nine months since MeitY ordered Krafton to delist the title from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It remains to be seen when Krafton is able to get the game back to the Indian market.

