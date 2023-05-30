Best ways to get free UC in BGMI

Unknown Cash, or UC in BGMI, is the in-game currency for the game. The battle royale title has made a roaring return to the Indian gaming scene and already boasts over fifty million downloads on the Play Store. With this huge number of downloads, the title has also seen a sudden rise in in-game purchases. Players need UC to make these purchases in the battle royale title.

However, earning free UC in BGMI is not as easy as it may appear. In many cases, gamers must spend money to gather enough UC for their in-game purchases. However, not everyone can afford or want to spend money on the same. This article will help them learn the best ways to earn free UC in the game.

Want to get more UC in BGMI for free? Here are some different ways that can help you

1) Google Opinion rewards

Google has created a new app called Google Opinion Rewards. This application can be a great help for those who are looking for ways to get free UC. Once you have downloaded the app and logged in, you will have to participate in some easy surveys.

After taking those, you will be offered some Google Play credits. You can exchange them for money and then use that to purchase UC.

2) Giveaways

Many popular content creators hold giveaways for Royale Pass and UC on their YouTube channels and other social media platforms. Even though it is luck-based, these are reportedly safe and easy methods to get free UC in BGMI.

No matter which creator or tournament organizer you follow, be attentive to their social media posts to know when they will conduct such giveaways. However, players should note that winning rewards from these events is a matter of probability.

3) Redeem codes

Like many other massively multiplayer online (MMO) titles, Krafton, the developers often release codes that players can use to redeem in-game rewards, which may include UC. You can find them very easily by looking for them on the Internet.

Once you find these codes, copy them. After doing so, you should head to the BGMI redemption center on the official website of the game. Then you must enter your character ID, redeem code, and fill out a captcha before clicking on the 'OK' button to finally claim the rewards.

4) Winzo

Winzo is a popular Indian gaming application used by plenty of casual players and BGMI streamers to enjoy while earning simultaneously. The app offers a lot of games to dive into for free.

The app also provides cash rewards to its players with an easy withdrawal method. You can earn money playing these games on Winzo and then use it to purchase UC. Promoted by some big names in the gaming community, it is a reliable option to get free UC in BGMI.

5) Custom room/ tournaments

Some content creators create custom rooms and tournaments daily for their followers. The prizes for the winners are Elite Royale Pass, UC, and more. This is another amazing way to earn more free UC in BGMI.

You can take part in these tournaments to gain free rewards. They will also help you improve your gaming skills and prepare you for the competitive gaming scene.

Poll : 0 votes