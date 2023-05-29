How Tiger Shroff's investment in Revenant Esports can help revitalize the competitive Valorant scene in India

Valorant is amongst the world's top FPS (First Person Shooter) games. Aside from its stellar gameplay and fun mechanics, the game has also sustained a growing esports scene. In 2022, the game became a global esport as viewers and teams worldwide leveled up to give highly competitive and entertaining matches.

In India, the game has been a massive hit. Many organizations have invested in forming their own India Valorant teams. Organizations like Global Esports and Velocity Gaming have successfully created their teams and kept Valorant Esports in India exciting. Both were the top teams in India and have also made a mark on the international scene. Global Esports is the only Indian organization franchised in the Valorant Pacific League.

On the other hand, Velocity Gaming made significant changes to their roster, bringing in international talents like ec1s and doma to the team. However, they couldn't perform well in the Challengers League South Asia: Split 2, followed by the team disbanding completely.

Esports is a tricky space in the gaming industry, as many established organizations have suffered losses and have had to let go of their players and staff. This is where content creators like Disguised Toast and Ludwig have come into the picture and started investing in their own Valorant teams, which have proven relatively successful. In India, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has also taken a keen interest in esports.

The impact Tiger Shroff's investment can have on Indian Valorant and the holistic esports scene

Tiger Shroff has decided to invest in the Indian organization Revenant Esports, which has teams competing in BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), Call of Duty Mobile, Pokemon Unite, and Valorant. Tiger explains that Revenant Esports is one of the biggest names for Esports in India, which has succeeded in a short time. As a gamer, he hopes to use this opportunity to grow the esports scene in India further.

Tiger's investment in an esports organization is excellent news for Indian gaming. Being a successful Bollywood actor, he can get a lot of eyeballs from Indian esports players and teams. Suppose this move was to be successful and gain profit in the future. In that case, it opens the door to many more such investors (who may not necessarily be actors) to invest in other Indian esports teams/organizations, helping esports become a stable sector in the country.

India is a country where esports is still not an entirely accepted career. However, with this potential stability provided by prominent investors like Tiger, esports can become a mainstream sector in India, which will encourage aspiring players to compete in it. The mainstream nature of it will ultimately lead to people being much more supportive of esports in general.

