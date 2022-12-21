5 best Indian Valorant pros in 2022

Valorant, the tactical first-person shooter game developed by Riot Games, has taken the gaming world by storm since its release in 2020. With its intense gameplay and strategic team-based action, it has attracted players worldwide, including in India.

In a country with a rich gaming culture and a rapidly growing esports scene, it's no surprise that India has produced some of the best Valorant professionals in the world. These players have made a name for themselves on national and international platforms, impressing audiences with their skills, teamwork, and strategic thinking.

Whether they are playing as Duelists, Sentinels, Initiators, or Controllers, these Indian pros are sure to give their opponents a run for their money.

Best Indian Valorant players ranked

1) Rawfiul

Akram "Rawfiul" is a talented player who made a strong showing in India Qualifiers 1. He played a key role in Enigma Gaming's success in this tournament, using his sharp aim and aggressive playstyle with Jett to create opportunities for his team.

Rawfiul has gained recognition for his exceptional gameplay in the tournament, earning the nickname "Headshot Machine." He was discovered through the VLT Academy process and has taken over the role of duelist from Prabhdeep Bhatia at Enigma Gaming, surpassing him in terms of skill.

He has demonstrated that he can compete with the best and it will be interesting to see how he and Enigma Gaming continue to develop as a team.

2) Paradox

Revenant Esports (RNT) recently added Kasif "Paradox" to their organization. Previously a member of True Rippers, this Valorant player will now represent RNT in upcoming tournaments. He began his esports journey in 2015.

He was not originally a fan of shooting games, but started playing CS (Counter-Strike) in 2008 and eventually transitioned to CS: Global Offensive (GO) in 2015. Kasif played in his first CS: GO tournament at the NVIDIA Respawn Cup in 2015, which introduced him to the world of professional gaming.

He aims to reach the finals of the Valorant Champions and become the champion, with the goal of staying at the top of the esports scene.

3) Lightningfast

Abhirup "Lightningfast" is a 22-year-old gamer from Silchar, Assam. He started playing CS 1.6 in 2016 for fun and later became a professional CS: GO player.

In 2020, he was one of the best CS: GO players in India and currently holds the top spot with Global Esports. Choudhury decided to pursue a career in Riot's tactical shooter after his success in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

He primarily plays the Duelist role for Global Esports in Valorant and is one of the two players from India who made it through Riot franchising.

4) DEATHMAKER

Debanjan "DEATHMAKER," also known as "DMKing," is a renowned Valorant gamer in India. He previously played Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and has represented various teams at the national level. DeathMaker is currently a member of Velocity Gaming and serves as the Duelist for the team.

He is regarded as one of the best players of the same role in India, with his MVP trophies and combat scores serving as a testament to his skill. DeathMaker is determined to surpass all previous records set by other Jett players in the country.

He has been a valuable asset to Velocity Gaming and has also played for professional organizations such as Entity Gaming and Global Esports. Debanjan, referred to as "India's Aim God," is well-known for his exceptional aim in the first-person tactical shooter game.

5) SkRossi

SkRossi's passion for competitive gaming started when he received his first computer at the age of 16. His first game was Dota 2, a MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) game. Later, he started playing a first-person shooter called Point Blank (also known as Piercing Blow), which was released in India in 2016.

SkRossi quickly gained success and joined a professional team called Wings. It won the Point Blank National Championship three times and was selected to represent India at the Point Blank International Championship in Jakarta, Indonesia, when SkRossi was just 18 years old.

Valorant and PC esports have gained a lot of popularity in India recently and SkRossi is a leading figure in this trend. He is one of the only two players to have made it through Riot's franchising.

These are just a few of the many talented Valorant pros in India. With their skills and determination, these players are sure to make a big impact in the competitive gaming world in 2023 and beyond.

