Former Enigma Gaming Valorant player Rexy retires to pursue higher education

Amidst the ongoing seasonal shuffle in the Indian Valorant scene, former athlete for Enigma Gaming, Rexy, has announced a surprising decision. He will be retiring from Valorant esports to focus on his educational career.

Tejas Kotian joined Enigma Gaming, alongside Antidote aka Sabyasachi Bose, last year and has been an integral part of the team ever since. He is known to showcase true brilliance in tight situations and has single-handedly secured many rounds by clutching for his team.

Rexy's statement on his retirement as a Valorant esports player

Enigma Gaming made an announcement regarding Rexy's departure from the team earlier this month. Following this, expectations were high among fans for the gamer to find a place in another esports organization. Instead, Rexy announced his disheartening decision to pursue higher education, leaving his prosperous Valorant esports career behind.

Rexy's exit from Enigma Gaming sees Karam1L, a former high-achieving Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) player, join as his replacement. He was part of Global Esports' CS roster, alongside Antidote, which disbanded in 2020.

Kotian put out a TwitLonger to share his decision with the gaming community. In it, Rexy mentioned that since he will be joining college in a few months, he won't be able to spare time for Valorant esports. He went on to thank his supporters for their support:

I feel lucky to have so many supporters who were with me during my lows and highs for which I’m forever grateful.

Rexy stated that he will be participating in a few tournaments with his friends before college starts:

I’ve got a couple of months till my college starts after which I don’t think I’ll be able to give much time so till then I Will be playing some tournaments with friends just to be in touch with my gamer side.

He also mentioned his eagerness to share his experience with teams as a sixth player or coach:

Meanwhile I would love to share my experience and everything I’ve learned with a team as a coach/6th and give as much as I can to the community.

Rexy has delivered impeccable performances with Brimstone and Omen's utility kit. However, he adopted a flex role for Enigma, playing Initiators and Sentinels as and when required. The gamer stated that he will be uploading pro demo reviews on his YouTube channel like he used to before, so that fans have the opportunity to keep learning from him:

Also would be doing regular pro demo reviews on my YouTube channel like before.

Rexy hasn't shared any intentions to return to the scene after his educational venture. However, one cannot stop fans from hoping for the same.

