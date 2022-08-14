Enigma Gaming crowned champions of TEC Challenger Series 8 after a nail-biting Grand Finals

The TEC Challengers Series 8 has finally concluded, with Enigma Gaming lifting the trophy at the LAN main event. Day 3 of the prestigious Valorant LAN tournament saw two finals, one for the lower bracket and the other to pick the ultimate winner.

Orangutan faced a disheartening elimination at the hands of Enigma Gaming in the Lower Finals, paving the way for the latter to reach the Grand Finals against Velocity Gaming.

The TEC Challenger Series 8 featured a massive prize pool worth ₹15,00,000. The winner won ₹7,50,000, while the runners-up grabbed ₹4,00,000. Orangutan did not return empty-handed, with the tournament awarding the promising roster ₹2,50,000 for placing third.

This article summarizes the final day of the TEC Challengers Series 8, held at Bengaluru's TEC Arena.

Day 3 (Final Day) Results: TEC Challenger Series 8

Lower Finals

The ultimate day of the series commenced with the Lower Bracket Finals, which pit Enigma Gaming against Orangutan in a best-of-three format. While both teams put up considerable competition, Orangutan choked on several occasions. Their strategy could not counter Enigma's discipline.

The first map was Icebox, which was Orangutan's pick. While the match's half-time score favored Orangutan, Enigma quickly filled up the gaps on defense, winning the match. The final score in Icebox was 13-9.

The second map was Haven, which was Enigma's pick. By the end of half-time, Orangutan was struggling to keep up with Enigma's positioning. They ended up losing to the VCT Challengers APAC Stage 2 participants, thus exiting the tournament.

The final score on Haven was 13-5, with Enigma Gaming moving on to the Grand Finals.

Grand Finals

The second matchup for the day marked the Grand Finals between Velocity Gaming and Enigma Gaming, featuring a best-of-five format. The audience was fully pumped up by this time, as the biggest fight of the tournament was about to commence.

Breeze was Velocity's pick and the first map for the Grand Finals. Velocity was on defense while Enigma Gaming took control of the Spike﻿. Both teams put up good fights against one another in the first half. The score equalized at 6-6 by half-time.

The change came when Velocity Gaming switched to offense. They unleashed extremely aggressive and unpredictable plays against Enigma Gaming. The latter could not win a single round on defense. The final score displayed Velocity's power-packed performance at 13-6.

Next up on the second map, Haven was Enigma's choice and started with Velocity Gaming on defense again. Haven is a map known to side with the attacking side, and Enigma perfectly capitalized on that advantage.

At the end of the seventh round, the score was 1-6 favoring Enigma. However, Velocity Gaming managed to pull off a few rounds of defense, reaching half-time with a score of 4-8.

The second half saw a massive boost for Velocity's side as they strived to make a comeback on offense. They quickly equalized the score and went beyond, outplaying Enigma round after round. However, the latter was not going to give in, and the score soon reached 12-12, pushing the match into overtime.

The overtime went on for a long time, until Enigma Gaming won with a final score of 16-14. The match, in no doubt, had a lot of fans biting their nails.

The third match was on Bind, where Velocity initially took a massive lead of 9-0. However, Enigma made an astonishing comeback, leveling the score and pushing it to overtime again. In the end, they picked up an unbelievable victory with a score of 14-12.

Enigma made their winning move and grabbed the fourth match on Icebox. Fans could not believe what they had just witnessed - an intense competition with an unpredictable and gripping ending. Fans who made it to the LAN event undoubtedly had the time of their lives.

