The Guard vs 100 Thieves: VCT NA LCQ Grand Final - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

After dominating against FaZe Clan in the Lower Finals, 100 Thieves has carved a prestigious place for itself in the VCT NA LCQ Grand Finals. The Stellar-led team will face The Guard next in a best-of-five matchup, with the winner receiving a ticket to Valorant Champions 2022.

The VCT NA LCQ 2022 saw a bunch of impeccable performances from eight deserving teams. However, only the best-performing team will receive a wildcard entry to the Valorant Champions this year.

While The Guard has stood undefeated in the LCQ so far, the 100 Thieves haven't lost a single match since the Upper Bracket round against FaZe Clan. As fans can decipher, the Grand Finals will be a showcase of multiple intelligent and astonishing plays from two of the best teams in North America.

The Guard vs 100 Thieves: Who will win the NA VCT LCQ 2022 Grand Finals?

The Guard and 100 Thieves have both established a name for themselves in the North American Valorant circuit. Both rosters have shown stellar performances in the past. However, the Guard is in its prime form for the LCQ and is expected to pose intricate strategies for the 100 Thieves to decipher.

That said, the 100 Thieves defeated all of their rivals with sheer patience and coordination. Considering just their strategic executions, both teams are at par. Whatever the result turns out to be, Valorant fans will witness one of the best matchups in VCT 2022.

Predictions

The Guard displayed the perfect callibre throughout the LCQ, giving the Valyn-led team an upperhand in terms of consistency. By comparison, the 100 Thieves is beaming with confidence after a series of wins in the tournament.

Many regard The Guard as North America's best Valorant pro-team at the moment. Considering The Guard's impeccable performances in the past, they might have a significant upper hand over 100 Thieves. However, the 100 Thieves are not expected to make it easy for their opponents.

Head-to-head

100 Thieves have faced The Guard only twice in their VCT career. One was in VCT Challengers Stage 1, where the latter emerged victorious. The other was in Stage 2, where 100 Thieves prevailed. The equality in the head-to-head section makes it difficult to predict the outcome of the NA LCQ Grand Finals.

Head-to-head comparison between The Guard and 100 Thieves (Image via Vlr.gg)

Recent results

As mentioned earlier, The Guard hasn't lost a single match they played in the VCT NA LCQ 2022. While 100 Thieves lost the Upper Bracket BO3 against FaZe Clan, but dominated all others, managing to stay in the competition.

The Guard placed first in the VCT Challengers Stage 1 2022, held earlier this year. But they failed to display their potential in Stage 2. That said, 100 Thieves weren't outstanding in any of the Challenger stages.

Recent results (Image via Vlr.gg)

Considering the recent results, The Guard definitely holds a slight upperhand over 100 Thieves. However, 100 Thieves' superior coordination and patient executions may prove to be too hard for The Guard to break.

Potential lineups

100 Thieves:

Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk

Derrek "Derrek" Ha

Brenden "stellar" McGrath (IGL)

William "Will" Cheng

Sean "bang" Bezerra

The Guard:

Michael " neT " Bernet

" Bernet Jacob " valyn " Batio (IGL)

" Batio (IGL) Jonah "JonahP" Pulice

Pulice Ha "Sayaplayer" Jung-woo

Jung-woo Trent "trent" Cairns

Where to watch

Valorant fans all over the world can tune in to the Grand Finals via Valorant Esports' YouTube and Twitch channels, where all five matches will be streamed to the audience live. The matches will start at 1 pm PT on August 14 or 1:30 am IST on August 15.

Additionally, fans can choose to tune in to their favorite streamer's watch party.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the Grand Finals BO5 in VCT NA LCQ 2022? The Guard 100 Thieves 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi