"So clean" - Valorant community reacts to Asuna's incredible Ace against Sentinels in VCT LCQ 2022

The VCT LCQ Lower Bracket Quarterfinals match between Sentinels and 100 Thieves went extremely close when the former made an impressive comeback during the decider. However, the fan-favorite Valorant team couldn't decipher 100 Thieves' strategy to reach overtime, losing 1-2, mainly thanks to Asuna and Derrek's fury.

While Derrek stole the show overall with his incredible clutches, Asuna scored two beautiful Aces against the Sentinels during the first and third matches, shocking all onlookers.

The first Ace on Fracture was the cleanest. Asuna picked the first four kills incredibly fast, as Shroud, Zellsis, TenZ, and Dapr couldn't figure out a counter to his accuracy. The last pick, ShahZam, couldn't even put up a fight against Asuna's movement.

The second Ace was on Haven when Asuna picked up four kills in a matter of seconds while holding an off-angle in A Garden. Lastly, he picked the kill of a helpless TenZ carrying his Tour De Force.

Asuna's impressive double 5K managed to pull in a wave of appreciation from the community, including fans and streamers, who watched his action live on stream.

How did community react to Asuna's Ace in VCT LCQ 2022?

Several fans tuned in to the nail-biting Quarterfinals knockout between Sentinels and 100 Thieves, as it featured an extremely costly result for the losing team. While Sentinels picked Fracture and banned Ascent, 100 Thieves went ahead with Breeze and banned Split. Lastly, Haven became the decider map.

The first match for the VCT LCQ Lower Quarterfinals was on Fracture, and both teams picked the same Agent lineup. However, Zellsis's Neon and others on her team were not good enough to counter Asuna's Neon in the 19th round of the match.

Asuna held an off-angle on top of the A site and held his spot patiently until the timing was right. He then unleashed his headshot supremacy on the Sentinels, who didn't expect him to hold that position.

It was a perfect blend of timing and accuracy on Asuna's part, as the casters mentioned:

"His shots were so crisp, so clean!"

NRG's FlexNinja suggested that Asuna may be going through heartbreak as an explanation for his brutal performance in the VCT LCQ match.

More reactions from fans and notable personalities followed.

SR moose @mooseloff Asuna is a magnet for these eco aces Asuna is a magnet for these eco aces

Jack Igoe @JackIgoe That asuna ace was too clean That asuna ace was too clean

NRG Ethan @ethanarnold When @Asunaa is on point, he is the best player in the game, no doubt. When @Asunaa is on point, he is the best player in the game, no doubt.

Some popular Valorant streamers, including tarik, Average Jonas, and IITzTimmy, were left shocked as they witnessed Asuna claiming the Ace live on stream.

Asuna's second Ace on Haven brought similar reactions from the community. However, it's notable that Asuna picked both Aces when Sentinels were on eco-buy.

As a result, many called Asuna an "eco-fragger."

However, Asuna received enough praise to nullify the negatives. He maintained high accuracy and patience, thus grabbing two Aces against a famous pro team.

However, his first Ace in Fracture with a lethal Phantom was the cleanest among the two and earned the most appreciation.

100 Thieves will face Cloud9 next in the Lower Bracket Semifinals Knockout, with the loser being eliminated from the VCT 2022 altogether. Fans can watch the game on August 12 at 4:00 pm PDT/7:00 pm EDT or August 13 at 4:30 am IST/12:00 am BST.

