"We're ready for any team": FaZe Poised at VCT 2022 NA LCQ

VCT 2022 North America Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ) began on August 4, 2022, with the top eight teams from the region competing to make it to the Valorant Champions.

FaZe Clan and Evil Geniuses faced each other in their first match of the tournament. Both teams indulged in a neck-to-neck competition to save themselves from dropping to the Lower Brackets. After an intense fight, FaZe claimed victory against Evil Geniuses with a 2-1 scoreline in the best-of-three map series.

Canadian Valorant esports athlete Kevin "Poised" joined the squad in April 2022. He has previously played for the team in the VCT 2022 NA Stage 2 Challengers, helping them have a flawless run. However, FaZe ended up in third position, losing a chance to qualify for the VCT Stage 2 Masters at Cophenhagen.

FaZe Poised on the team's performance against Evil Geniuses at VCT 2022 NA LCQ

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Esports' Pratiti Dhang after the match against Evil Geniuses, FaZe Clan's professional Valorant player Poised spoke about the team's preparation and expectations for the VCT 2022 NA Last Chance Qualifiers.

Q: What are your thoughts on the team’s performance today against Evil Geniuses?

FaZe Poised: We haven't played a match in a while, and I think our team's performance was really good. Everyone was playing together, coming up in big moments. And yeah, we pulled out the wind.

Q: The team was initially leading in the first half of Icebox. What happened later on that caused you to lose the first map to Evil Geniuses?

FaZe Poised: I think winning the pistol and the bonus created a big deal of that momentum because they won the first four rounds off of that. And when you win the first four rounds, you get to build on your ultimate, and it kind of spirals from there. I think the team was confident, but Evil Geniuses was just playing really well in that half.

Q: How have the team’s preparations for VCT 2022 NA LCQ been so far?

FaZe Poised: We do it every single day. We got to study our opponents and know what we're going to go up against. So we prepare every single day, and we're ready for any team.

Q: Are there any significant changes or aspects that the team has focused on during the practice sessions?

FaZe Poised: Every single day, we'll pick an area we've got to improve on and work on that, whether it be retaken, whether it be aggression. We've got to work on it and work on that area for the day.

Q: How confident is the team to win the VCT 2022 NA LCQ and make it to the Valorant Champions?

FaZe Poised: Our team is very confident. We came into this, and we were going to win it. We think we're one of the best teams here, especially in the top two, at least. We really think we're going to win it all.

Q: Which teams do you think are your biggest opponents here in VCT 2022 NA LCQ?

FaZe Poised: I think our biggest opponents are going to be NRG. We used to scrim them a lot, and our games are pretty good. So I think we'll see them somehow in the finals.

Q: What are the major goals or objectives that the team has set for themselves?

FaZe Poised: There is only one goal for the whole team right now, and that's making it to the Valorant Champions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish