VCT 2022 EMEA Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ): Complete schedule, format, teams, where to watch, and more

Eight of EMEA's most consistent teams will compete in the upcoming VCT Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ) in an attempt to claim last-minute qualification to the Valorant Champions 2022.
The Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ) is a series of events that will decide the teams that will enter Valorant Champions as their region's lowest seed. The tournament will be held across five different regions: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, East Asia (Japan, Korea, China), and South America. Each LCQ event will send one team, with the exception of SA LCQ, which will send two teams.
Updated schedule for VCT 2022 EMEA Last Chance Qualifiers
With the conclusion of the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters in Copenhagen, Denmark, two of EMEA's top Valorant rosters, Fnatic and FunPlus Phoenix, have secured their spot at Champions 2022.
Teams ranked 3rd to 10th in the region's circuit standings will compete for the final spot in the biggest VCT event of the year. Fans can expect the tournament to kick off on August 7. The Grand Finals scheduled for August 15, 2022, will ultimately determine the region's final representative for Valorant Champions 2022.
Here are all eight teams competing in the tournament:
- G2 Esports
- Guild Esports
- Team Liquid
- M3 Champions
- Acend
- BBL Esports
- Natus Vincere
- OG LDN UTD
Format
EMEA Last Chance Qualifiers will kick off with all the teams competing against each other in a double-elimination bracket. All matchups will be decided in best-of-threes, except for the Lower Finals and Grand Finals, both of which will be conducted as a best-of-five series.
Complete schedule
Riot Games has revealed the complete schedule for the upcoming VCT 2022 EMEA Last Chance Qualifiers, and it is as follows:
Day 1
- G2 Esports vs OG LDN UTD: Upper Quarterfinals - Sunday, August 7 - 7.00 am PDT/ 4.00 pm CEST/ 7.30 pm IST
- M3 Champions vs Acend: Upper Quarterfinals - Sunday, August 7 - 10.00 am PDT/ 7.00 pm CEST/ 10.30 pm IST
Day 2
- Team Liquid vs BBL Esports: Upper Quarterfinals - Monday, August 8 - 7.00 am PDT/ 4.00 pm CEST/ 7.30 pm IST
- Guild Esports vs Natus Vincere: Upper Quarterfinals - Monday, August 8 - 10.00 am PDT/ 7.00 pm CEST/ 10.30 pm IST
Day 3
- TBD: Lower Round 1 - Tuesday, August 9 - 7.00 am PDT/ 4.00 pm CEST/ 7.30 pm IST
- TBD: Lower Round 1 - Tuesday, August 9 - 10.00 am PDT/ 7.00 pm CEST/ 10.30 pm IST
Day 4
- TBD: Upper Semifinals - Wednesday, August 10 - 7.00 am PDT/ 4.00 pm CEST/ 7.30 pm IST
- TBD: Upper Semifinals - Wednesday, August 10 - 10.00 am PDT/ 7.00 pm CEST/ 10.30 pm IST
Day 5
- TBD: Lower Round 2 - Thursday, August 11 - 7.00 am PDT/ 4.00 pm CEST/ 7.30 pm IST
- TBD: Lower Round 2 - Thursday, August 11 - 10.00 am PDT/ 7.00 pm CEST/ 10.30 pm IST
Day 6
- TBD: Upper Final - Saturday, August 13 - 5.00 am PDT/ 2.00 pm CEST/ 5.30 pm IST
- TBD: Lower Round 3 - Saturday, August 13 - 7.00 am PDT/ 4.00 pm CEST/ 7.30 pm IST
- TBD: Lower Final - Saturday, August 13 - 10.00 am PDT/ 7.00 pm CEST/ 10.30 pm IST
Day 7
- TBD: Grand Final - Sunday, August 14 - 7.00 am PDT/ 4.00 pm CEST/ 7.30 pm IST
Where to watch
Valorant fans can watch the VCT EMEA Last Chance Qualifiers live on VCT's official YouTube and Twitch handles. Players can also tune into the various watch parties held by players and streamers from all over the world to catch the action live.