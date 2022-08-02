From Valorant underdogs in 2021 to winning VCT Masters Copenhagen: How FunPlus Phoenix stands first in global team rankings

FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) has evolved as a team from Valorant underdogs to becoming the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen winners, and they are now at the top of the global team ranking list as per v-ranking.gg reports.

FunPlus Phoenix's Valorant roster has been active since August 12, 2020. The team has come a long way since then, with ups and downs and several roster changes. From ending up fourth in the VCT 2021 Europe Stage 1 Masters to becoming the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen winners, the team and players have developed a highly refined skill set.

Kyrylo "ANGE1," Andrey "Shao," and Pontus "Zyappan" are the three players who have been a part of the squad since its formation. Dmitry "SUYGETSU" and Ardis "ardiis" joined FPX in late 2021. The addition of two new players has helped the team have a stronger run in VCT 2022.

FunPlus Phoenix ranks number one in Valorant's global team rankings

The Valorant esports scene has witnessed several giants rising and falling. However, FunPlus Phoenix has remained consistent since the beginning of 2022. The squad won the VCT 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers and qualified for the Masters Reykavik. However, due to the travel restrictions faced by the players that prevented them from getting to Iceland and participating in the LAN event, the squad had to miss the tournament. Despite this, they were granted 200 circuit points, and Team Liquid received an invitation to replace them and represent the region.

The squad didn't lose hope and came back stronger for the VCT 2022 EMEA Stage 2 Challengers and ended up in the second position after losing to Fnatic in the Grand Finals.

The team then prepared for the year's second LAN tournament in Copenhagen. After fighting in the Group Stage and serving the entire Lower Bracket, FPX made it to the Grand Finals. The EMEA team faced the APAC giants, Paper Rex, in the Grand Finals. FPX took Paper Rex out and won the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. FPX is currently listed as the number one Valorant team in the world, followed by Paper Rex, Fnatic, and OpTic Gaming.

The top four teams in the world (Image via v-ranking)

FunPlus Phoenix has garnered several fans from all across the globe after winning in the LAN debut. Their strong performances in the tournament have led to unprecedented success. ANGE1 has stood out as one of the strongest IGLs. Shao, Ardiis, and SUYGETSU have shut down enemies with their gameplay on multiple occasions. Zyappan has also supported the team in winning crucial rounds. However, apart from the players, their coach Erik "d00mbr0s" has also guided the team through the training process.

After being crowned the winners of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen, FPX now has to defend themselves at the Valorant Champions 2022.

