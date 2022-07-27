VCT 2022 NA Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ): Schedule, format, groups, where to watch, and more

With the conclusion of Stage 2 of the VCT 2022, the top 10 Valorant rosters worldwide have locked their spots for this year's Valorant Champions. To finalize the remaining six participants, Riot Games will conduct Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) events in each competing region.

The VCT 2022 Last Chance Qualifiers will be held across five regions: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, East Asia (Japan, Korea, China), and South America. Each LCQ will promote one team to the Valorant Champions, except for the SA LCQs, which will send two sides.

VALORANT Champions Tour NA @valesports_na With two spots at Champions already secured, which team will rise above the rest to become the third and final North American representative? Our #VALORANTLCQ begins August 4. With two spots at Champions already secured, which team will rise above the rest to become the third and final North American representative? Our #VALORANTLCQ begins August 4.

Everything about VCT 2022 North American Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ)

The NA Last Chance Qualifiers is the final opportunity for North American teams to claim a golden ticket to the Valorant Champions in Istanbul. The tournament will kick off on August 4 and decide its winners by August 14.

OpTic Gaming and XSET have entered the Champions 2022 as NA's representatives, owing to their regional circuit standings. The final spot for an NA side at the Champions will be decided in the coming weeks as teams ranked between 3rd and 10th in the circuit standings are scheduled to compete at the NA LCQs.

Teams

Here are the eight teams that will fight it out at the NA LCQs:

The Guard

FaZe Clan

Cloud9

Shopify Rebellion

NRG

100 Thieves

Evil Geniuses

Sentinels

Format

All eight teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket over the week to decide the VCT 2022 NA Last Chance Qualifiers winner. The tournament's Lower Bracket Finals and Grand Final will be conducted in a best-of-five format, whereas the remaining matches will be held in a series of best-of-threes.

Schedule

Day 1

The Guard vs Sentinels : Upper Quarterfinals - Thursday, August 4 - 1:00 pm PDT/10:00 pm CEST/1:30 am IST (next day)

: Upper Quarterfinals - Thursday, August 4 - 1:00 pm PDT/10:00 pm CEST/1:30 am IST (next day) FaZe Clan vs Evil Geniuses: Upper Quarterfinals - Thursday, August 4 - 4:00 pm PDT/1:00 am CEST (next day)/4:30 am IST (next day)

Day 2

NRG Esports vs 100 Thieves: Upper Quarterfinals - Friday, August 5 - 1:00 pm PDT/10:00 pm CEST/1:30 am IST(next day)

Upper Quarterfinals - Friday, August 5 - 1:00 pm PDT/10:00 pm CEST/1:30 am IST(next day) Shopify Rebellion vs Cloud9: Upper Quarterfinals - Friday, August 5 - 4:00 pm PDT/1:00 am CEST (next day)/4:30 am IST(next day)

Day 3

TBD : Upper Semifinals - Saturday, August 6 - 1:00 pm PDT/10:00 pm CEST/1:30 am IST (next day)

: Upper Semifinals - Saturday, August 6 - 1:00 pm PDT/10:00 pm CEST/1:30 am IST (next day) TBD: Lower Round 1 - Saturday, August 6 - 4:00 pm PDT/1:00 am CEST (next day)/4:30 am IST (next day)

Day 4

TBD : Upper Semifinals - Sunday, August 7 - 1:00 pm PDT/10:00 pm CEST/1:30 am IST (next day)

: Upper Semifinals - Sunday, August 7 - 1:00 pm PDT/10:00 pm CEST/1:30 am IST (next day) TBD: Lower Round 1 - Sunday, August 7 - 4:00 pm PDT/1:00 am CEST (next day)/4:30 am IST (next day)

Day 5

TBD: Lower Round 2 - Thursday, August 11 - 1:00 pm PDT/10:00 pm CEST/1:30 am IST (next day)

Lower Round 2 - Thursday, August 11 - 1:00 pm PDT/10:00 pm CEST/1:30 am IST (next day) TBD: Lower Round 2 - Thursday, August 11 - 4:00 pm PDT/1:00 am CEST (next day)/4:30 am IST (next day)

Day 6

TBD: Upper Final - Friday, August 12 - 1:00 pm PDT/10:00 pm CEST/1:30 am IST (next day)

Upper Final - Friday, August 12 - 1:00 pm PDT/10:00 pm CEST/1:30 am IST (next day) TBD: Lower Round 3 - Friday, August 12 - 4:00 pm PDT/1:00 am CEST (next day)/4:30 am IST (next day)

Day 7

TBD: Lower Final - Saturday, August 13 - 1:00 pm PDT/10:00 pm CEST/1:30 am IST (next day)

Day 8

TBD: Grand Final - Sunday, August 14 - 1:00 pm PDT/10:00 pm CEST/1:30 am IST (next day)

Where to watch

Valorant enthusiasts worldwide can watch VCT 2022 NA LCQs live across VCT's official Twitch and YouTube handles. Viewers can also tune into official watch parties held by various players and streamers to catch live action.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far