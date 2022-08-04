VCT 2022 NA Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ): Full list of on-air English talents for the event

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 NA Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ) is scheduled to commence on August 4, 2022. The tournament will serve as the final opportunity for North American teams to make their way into the Valorant Champions in Istanbul.

Riot Games have announced their official group of on-air English talent who will be joining the teams during the LCQ. The talent lineup includes hosts, casters, analysts and observers, and each of them will play a very crucial role in guiding the viewers over multiple matches in the tournament.

Some of the names from the talent roster are already popular within the community. VCT 2022 LCQ will be a huge stage for them to represent themselves in front of a live audience.

List of all on-air talent and observers for VCT 2022 NA LCQ

Games in Valorant esports often strech out for a long period of time. Casters and observers are directly responsible for keeping the audience engaged and making sure they are provided with the right amount of information.

For VCT 2022 NA LCQ, Riot Games announced a list of on-air talent and the lineup is as follows:

Hosts

boq (Mark Wilson)

Commentators and analysts

Ballatw (Arten Esa)

EsportsDoug (Doug Cortez)

dusT (Dustin Mouret)

IHOLDSHIFT (Alan Donofrio)

Rivington (Rivington Bruce Bisland III)

Sully (Ethan Tran)

Upmind (Gustavo France Domingues)

Vansilli (Alex Nguyen)

aEvilcat (Mimi Wermcrantz)

Ender (Christy Frierson)

Observers

prius (David Kuntz)

sapphiRe (Heather Garozzo)

Presy (Preston Calcutt)

Yehty (Nicholas Tesolin)

VALORANT Champions Tour NA @valesports_na

1 opportunity to emerge triumphant.



VCT North America's Last Chance Qualifier will commence on August 4th. 8 teams. 8 days. 1 opportunity to emerge triumphant.

Casting is a crucial part in esports. A good caster can educate viewers about the game, as well as entertain them in various ways. Having a roster of talents who are devoted to the game is a jackpot for viewers to watch from all over the world.

The esports world has had some of the best moments in history which have been amplified through great casting and analysis by such talents. Without great commentary, esports matches could get surprisingly dull. It is important to keep the spark alive in these matches through flawless commentary.

VALORANT Champions Tour NA @valesports_na With two spots at Champions already secured, which team will rise above the rest to become the third and final North American representative? Our #VALORANTLCQ begins August 4. With two spots at Champions already secured, which team will rise above the rest to become the third and final North American representative? Our #VALORANTLCQ begins August 4.

The VCT 2022 NA LCQ is set to start on August 4 and end on August 14, 2022. This tournament will serve as a golden opportunity for the NA teams.

The eight teams participating in the LCQ will compete against each other in a double-elimination bracket. Over the week, the winner for the VCT 2022 NA Last Chance Qualifier will be decided.

The tournament will conduct its Lower Bracket Finals and Grand Finals in a best-of-five format. The remaining matches, however, will be held in best-of-three fashion.

Viewers can watch the tournament of VCT 2022 NA LCQ live on VCT's official Twitch and YouTube channels. They will also be joined by the aforementioned talent roster where they will guide the viewers throughout the event.

