How to claim Valorant's War Dawgz Player Card

The comic book player cards in Valorant that were introduced with Episode 5 Act 1 was one of players' favorite additions to the game. They got a glimpse at the cards in the comic book shop on Earth 2 in the Shattered trailer. Furthermore, a number of them were provided as in-game player cards for gamers to flaunt.

Now it turns out that the sheer popularity of the esthetic and art style of these cards has convinced Riot to add another comic book cover to the game for players to pick up. This article explains how they can get a hold of the new War Dawgz Player Card in the game.

Over the years, Riot Games has done an excellent job at creating interesting and colorful cosmetics in their multiplayer FPS title for players to get invested in. This has not been limited to merely gun skins, but sprays, gun buddies, and player cards. Comic book covers are another example of such offerings.

Valorant fans can get new War Dawgz Player Card by logging in

Riot recently shared the news regarding the War Dawgz Player Card on the official Valorant channel. The caption acknowledged that players have been loving the comic covers and the developers are providing them with one more.

The post features a picture of Killjoy reading the new comic book with the comic book shop in Pearl as the backdrop.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Can’t get enough comic covers? Here’s one more. Log in between 2PM PT August 11 to 2PM PT August 19 to claim your free War Dawgz Player Card. Can’t get enough comic covers? Here’s one more. Log in between 2PM PT August 11 to 2PM PT August 19 to claim your free War Dawgz Player Card. https://t.co/LImGRV2h5U

Players can see the previously released comic book-inspired cards on display in the visual. Killjoy's abilities are also there on the sill of the window. The caption went ahead and explained that players will be able to procure the War Dawgz Player Card simply by logging in between 2 pm PT on August 11 (2.30 am IST on August 12) and 2 pm PT on August 19 (2.30 am IST on August 20).

Earlier comic book covers were provided along with a Crossover Event Pass along with Episode 5 of Valorant that celebrated the launch of the new map, Pearl. Discussing the covers, the developers mentioned that:

“The primary goal was to create a few key visuals to support the story, which was very much inspired by the PEARL map itself. Players don’t know much about the Omega side of this conflict, but it would be easy to assume they’re the ‘bad guys’ based on what we’ve seen. What better way to flip that expectation than to throw Alpha into a room literally filled with heroic images of the other side?”

There were three cards on offer - one featuring Omen, one with Killjoy and Raze, and another with the newly introduced Valorant Legion. The gorgeous player cards were the fruit of the labor of a diverse group of artists, including Jim Lee, the current Publisher and Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics.

With War Dawgz, Valorant players get to see two more Agents in action, Brimstone and Breach. The partnership between the two has been a fan-favourite ever since the launch of the game. Riot also recently added the hotly-anticipated Reaver 2.0 bundle to the in-game store, which contains the much-talked about Karambit knife.

