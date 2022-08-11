Valorant Reaver 2.0 prices revealed, Karambit may not show up later in Night Market

Valorant players can now get their hands on the hotly anticipated sequel to the mystical Reaver bundle. Reaver 2.0 is available in the in-game store for players to purchase, and the prices of the bundle and each of its items have been revealed.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Make way for something wicked. Reaver’s back with a sinister new bundle–Phantom, Spectre, Odin, Ghost, and a Reaver Karambit Melee. Make way for something wicked. Reaver’s back with a sinister new bundle–Phantom, Spectre, Odin, Ghost, and a Reaver Karambit Melee. https://t.co/F8k54iZhh7

While the price of the Karambit melee weapon in the bundle was earlier rumored to be around 3550 Valorant Points (VP), Riot has set the cost of the unique lucrative skin at 4350 VP. This steep price did not sit well with players who had expected to pay the rumored price to get hold of the knife.

Valorant players are unhappy with Reaver 2.0 Karambit price

The Reaver 2.0 bundle is going to cost players 7100 VP, with each individual gun skin priced at 1775 VP. The bundle includes the following items:

Reaver, EP 5 Spectre - 1775 VP

Reaver, EP 5 Ghost - 1775 VP

Reaver, EP 5 Phantom - 1775 VP

Reaver, EP 5 Odin - 1775 VP

Reaver, EP 5 Karambit - 4350 VP

Reaver, EP 5 Spray - 325 VP

Reaver, EP 5 Card - 375 VP

Reaver, EP 5 Buddy - 475 VP

Although Reaver 2.0 has been well-received as a whole, social media channels for the game have been replete with players frustrated at Riot's decision to price the knife so high. One Reddit post noted that the price of 4350 VP in a 7100 VP bundle forces players to buy the whole bundle to get all the skins together.

Others pointed out that the price of the Reaver Karambit knife could essentially mean that it would never show up in the Night Market, where players would be able to buy it at a discounted price. The night market rules, according to the Valorant wiki, state that knives part of the exclusive or ultra skin collection will not appear in the Night Market.

Players have translated it to mean that only knife skins with original prices of 3550 VP or lower can show up in the Night Market offerings since there has been no such cosmetic priced higher with a lower rarity. If Night Market mechanics prioritize rarity over pricing, Reaver 2.0 Karambit may still show up. However, if it is the other way around, players will not see the alluring melee.

The pricing kicked off a discussion surrounding the usual prices of Riot's skins. Many stated that Valorant was a free game and that having to pay for cosmetics was an acceptable trade-off. Others wanted Riot to lower the prices of skins in the game.

Another issue that many have pointed out is the fact that players would need a large amount of Radianite points, another currency present in Valorant. These are used to unlock various variants and levels of certain cosmetic bundles. Although they can be procured for free, players usually run through their stash while upgrading their skins.

With Reaver 2.0, Valorant players will finally get to see how the skin looks on Phantom and Odin. The animation of the latter gun has already caught the attention of the fanbase. While many hoped that the Karambit melee would be priced lower, especially since it is based on the Champions 2021 melee animation, the Karambit skin is still definitely worth it.

