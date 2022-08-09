Valorant's upcoming Reaver Karambit expected to have the same animation as Champions

The Valorant fandom is eagerly awaiting the game's next cosmetic bundle, which is expected to be the much-loved Reaver collection's second representation. The bundle will include new weapon skins alongside a Karambit. In fact, the Karambit is now expected to feature an iconic animation from the past.

Valorant's official Twitter handle posted an audio clip that resembles a characteristic of the popular Champions Karambit. As a result, many have speculated that the upcoming Reaver 2.0 Karambit will feature the same animation as that of the Champions Karambit.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Did you hear that? Did you hear that? https://t.co/S1WAEJhTad

Riot Games' tactical first-person shooter is not only addictive in terms of gameplay but also features a rotating collection of eye-catching cosmetics. Latching a skin onto a weapon in Valorant doesn't offer a competitive advantage. However, some weapon skins, like Reaver Vandal, add variety to the game.

Valorant's Reaver 2.0 Karambit may resemble the Champions Karambit

The Reaver Collection is one of the most popular weapon skin collections in Valorant, owing to its earthy audio and telekinetic animations. It included skins for Sheriff, Guardian, Operator, Vandal, and a Knife. On the other hand, Reaver 2.0 is expected to represent Ghost, Spectre, Odin, Phantom, and a Karambit.

After a tweet from Valorant hinted at a familiar audio clip, fans quickly deciphered the mystery. If the speculations are true, the community will receive a Karambit that resembles the iconic animation of the Champions Karambit.

Although it's merely speculation at this point, the theory has managed to take a lot of fans by surprise. In fact, one fan took the liberty of coming to a 'Reaver 2.0 Karambit' conclusion of their own.

Helpi @Helpma2 @PlayVALORANT Yep, its the Reaver Knife Sound and now its confirmed to be like the Champions Karambit @PlayVALORANT Yep, its the Reaver Knife Sound and now its confirmed to be like the Champions Karambit https://t.co/dcpNk0uom9

Apart from the dedicated players who expressed nothing but excitement, many pointed out that Riot Games was breaking a promise. As it happens, several knife skins in the game feature animations that are inspired by one another. However, Riot had previously promised that the Champions Bundle would be an exclusive and a limited edition.

Docx2 @docx2gamer @PlayVALORANT this kind of makes champions karambit obsolete no? now there's the same knife with better sound, variants, cheaper, can be bought anytime if its in the shop or discounted in night market and has the same animations that everyone thought was "limited edition" :/ @PlayVALORANT this kind of makes champions karambit obsolete no? now there's the same knife with better sound, variants, cheaper, can be bought anytime if its in the shop or discounted in night market and has the same animations that everyone thought was "limited edition" :/

The Champions Bundle was an exclusive, and its contents will never return to the shop as a daily offer or be made available in the Night Market. However, with Reaver 2.0 Karambit, fans who weren't able to get their hands on the iconic Champions Karambit may be able to purchase a similar cosmetic.

Tuff Twisten @TwistenVAL @Jytheu @ValorLeaks Not a single reason to be sad. Champions Karambit is exclusive knife that will never return to shop. Meanwhile you can get Reaver karambit any time and have chance to get it in shop. @Jytheu @ValorLeaks Not a single reason to be sad. Champions Karambit is exclusive knife that will never return to shop. Meanwhile you can get Reaver karambit any time and have chance to get it in shop.

This being said, the theory regarding the upcoming Reaver 2.0 Karambit is still not confirmed. The bundle is expected to drop on August 9 (US), alongside patch 5.03, and fans won't have to wait much longer to get a confirmation.

