Valorant finally adds Karambit knife with the Prime 2.0 skin bundle

The Karambit knife is being introduced in Valorant with the Episode 2 Act 2 update on March 2nd.

The Karambit knife has been a long-sought item by the whole Valorant community for a long time now.

I wished Valorant had a karambit knife skin, I miss too much from CS:GO — Spideraxe (@Spideraxe30) July 19, 2020

One of the patch's biggest attractions is the release of the Prime 2.0 skin bundle featuring brand new weapons with glittering new skin sets. The Prime 2.0 skin comes with the following guns:

Phantom

Frenzy

Bucky

Odin

Apart from these weapons, the developers planned to release the melee weapon in a different light. Keeping in mind how badly the community wanted the Karambit knife, they introduced it as the new melee Prime 2.0 skin.

Valorant devs reveal the inspiration behind the Karambit knife.

In a recent press release, Riot's senior weapons artist, Chris Stone, explained how they designed the new Prime 2.0 skin bundle. Their main goal was to create a brand new product without changing much of the previous Prime skin bundle's basics.

Along with all the weapon skins being released, the developers put a note of joy for the community in the form of a new Prime Karambit knife. Chris also stated,

Of course, players have been asking for a karambit-style melee for a while. We thought this was a great opportunity to put our own spin on it by creating a unique high-end karambit with some unique equipped-animations, while still preserving that classic karambit interaction through the inspect.

Impact of new Karambit knife on community

There is no big news that a lot of CS: GO players have shifted to Valorant. The numbers are ever-growing. With the large influx of former CS: GO players into Valorant, Riot Games realized the urgency of adding a fan-favorite knife into the game.

Exclusive knives have always been an integral part of skin design in CS: GO, which sets it apart from any other game with the skin drop feature. By introducing the Karambit knife, Valorant will finally be fulfilling an age-old desire for the community.

The news will catch the whole community off-guard. Riot Games will have no shortage of applause from the community whose voices have finally been heard by the publisher.