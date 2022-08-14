M3 Champions vs Team Liquid: VCT EMEA LCQ Grand Final- Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

VCT's Last Chance Qualifiers for the Europe Middle East and Africa region are almost at an end, with the Grand Finals scheduled for August 14. Eight teams are battling for a prestigious wildcard for the Valorant Champions 2022, and only one side will get a ticket to Istanbul via the EMEA LCQ stage.

The teams participating in the VCT 2022 EMEA LCQs were ranked third through tenth in the regional VCT this year. Team Liquid will meet M3 Champions again in the LCQs in a nail-biting best-of-five match today.

The winner will get a slot in the Valorant Champions 2022 whereas the loser will bid adieu to the tournament. The two sides will give it their all to claim the title today, with the winners qualifying for Valorant's biggest event of the year.

Previewing M3 Champions vs Team Liquid at the VCT EMEA Last Chance Qualifier Grand Finals

M3 Champions have been in excellent form since the start of the EMEA Last Chance Qualifiers. Team Liquid has pulled itself up to the Grand Finals after being demoted to the Lower Bracket by none other than their opponents tonight.

Ultimately, only one side will join Fnatic and FunPlus Phoenix, who have already booked their slots in the end-of-the-year tournament. The winners of today's match will soon join them at Valorant Champions 2022, Istanbul.

Prediction

With players like Scream, dimasick, Soulcas, Nivera, and Jamppi, Team Liquid is not to be underestimated by any means. Making predictions or saying who will win for sure is always a tricky ask, for lots of factors contribute to a side'performancees on that day.

Nevertheless, despite being defeated once by M3 Champions in the Valorant Champions Tour Upper Bracket Finals, Team Liquid should win and surely have something up their sleeves.

Head-to-head

These sides have rarely faced each other, only going up four times in the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Challengers. M3 Champions have won the bulk of these games, claiming three matches out of four. Team Liquid has only won a single match.

Recent results

Both teams have been in equally impressive form recently, winning the majority of their five recent matches. M3 Champions and Team Liquid have both won three out of their five most recent matches.

M3 Champions vs Team Liquid at the VCT EMEA LCQ Grand Final: Recent results and H2H (Image via vlr.gg)

Potential rosters

M3 Champions

Yaroslav " Jady" Nikolaev

Nikolaev Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin

Akhmetshin Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov

Khromov Igor "Redgar" Vlasov

Vlasov Bogdan "sheydos" Naumov

Team Liquid

Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom

Benrlitom Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom

Benrlitom Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen

Olkkonen Dmitriy “dimasick” Matvienko

Matvienko Dom “soulcas” Sulcas

When and where to watch

Fans can watch the Grand Finals between M3 Champions and Team Liquid at the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on Sunday, August 14, from 7:00 am PDT/4:00 pm CEST/7:30 pm IST.

