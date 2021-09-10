Former Godlike Esports duo, Antidote and Rexy joins Enigma Gaming Valorant roster 

Enigma Gaming recently announced that Antidote and Rexy, the former Godlike Esports duo, is joining the Valorant roster.

Since entering the Indian Valorant scene last year, Enigma Gaming has established itself as one of the most prominent teams in the South Asian region. With their recent less-than-satisfactory result at the Valorant Conquerors Championship, the team is looking to improve itself.

After teasing the move for quite a while, Enigma Gaming unveiled its 2.0 iteration. Enigma Gaming is one of the most well-known Valorant teams in India and as part of their 2.0 rebuild the organization signed two of the best former Godlike Esports players, Sabyasachi “Antidote” Bose and Tejas “Rexy” Kotian.

Antidote and Rexy joins Enigma Gaming Valorant roster

Sabyasachi “Antidote” Bose started his career as a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player. He quickly established himself as one of the best players in the region. Back in 2020, he retired from CS: GO and joined Velocity Gaming as one of the first Valorant players. After winning many tournaments with the organization, he parted ways in mid-2021 and joined GodLike Esports.

Tejas “Rexy” Kotian kicked off his Valorant career with GodSquad and later joined Nobel Esports. He has played for many well-known Valorant teams, such as XTZ Esports and Samurai Esports. Rexy joined GodLike esports back in March 2021.

With the addition of Antidote and Rexy, Enigma Gaming is currently a 7-man roster. The Enigma Gaming roster is as follows,

Shakir “Hikka” Razak

Saharyar “Badman” Shaikh

Akram “ Rawfiul” Virani

Sameer “Godvexy” Sharma

Rishabh “Ezzy” Gupta

Sabyasachi “Antidote” Bose

Tejas “Rexy” Kotian

The team is currently participating in The Esports Club Gauntlet Season 2, and is currently in second place within Group A, only behind Reckoning Esports. Enigma Gaming has matches against T69 on September 14 and Flame X Serenity coming up on September 17.

As per the rules, Antidote and Rexy won’t be able to participate since the roster lock for TEC Gauntlet is already in session. However, like Velocity Gaming, Enigma Gaming could submit a request for roster changes and accept the fine issued by organizers.

The addition of Antidote and Rexy is certainly going to bring some interesting gameplay strategies. It is still uncertain how the active roster will function, but one thing is for certain: Enigma Gaming is gearing up to become one of the best rosters in India.

