"I'm someone who loves drama" - Disguised Toast discusses potential return to Valorant Game Changers

On May 7, 2023, Twitch star Jeremy "Disguised Toast" co-streamed the highly anticipated Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Americas League match between Sentinels and Evil Geniuses. During the game, Jeremy revealed the next step in his professional Valorant career, stating that he intended to bring back his all-female Game Changers team.

According to Disguised Toast, Game Changers is "more interesting." He said the league was "less developed" than its counterpart because it faced different challenges. The content creator also claimed to have spoken with industry veterans who expressed concern about "bad faith actors."

After hearing Jeremy's take, fans stated there is a lot of drama surrounding Game Changers. Responding to this, the 31-year-old personality remarked:

"'There's a lot of drama in Game Changers.' Yeah, but I'm someone who loves drama, as a spectator."

"I'm pretty sure I still want to get into Game Changers" - Disguised Toast optimistic about returning to all-female Valorant esports scene

Disguised Toast started the conversation by discussing the next steps for his Valorant Game Changers team. He stated:

"My next... not really; my next thing I'm looking into is just the Game Changers team. Just trying to figure out, like... Game Changers is more interesting because it's definitely less developed than the men's league, with the different set of challenges."

A few moments later, the former Hearthstone pro went into detail about discussions he had with Game Changers veterans:

"When people heard that I was getting into Game Changers, I received some messages, from like, individuals who've been in the scene for a long time. And their main concerns are, like, what they call, 'bad faith actors,' and I don't know what that means. That's been, like, the main concern people have raised with me."

Disguised Toast went on to say that if he finds good options, he will return to the all-female professional esports league:

"But I'm pretty sure I still want to get into Game Changers if the options are good."

Jeremy is no stranger to Game Changers, as he has previously participated in it. He announced his first-ever roster on March 28, 2023, which included some of the most popular female streamers and content creators, including Kyedae, Jodi "QuarterJade," Tenzin "tenzin," and Sydney "Sydeon."

Disguised Toast took to Twitter last month (on April 30, 2023) to announce that DSG was looking for players to participate in the upcoming Valorant Game Changers events. He also stated that no competitive experience was required. However, the player must be a resident of North America.

