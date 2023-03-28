Disguised announces Valorant Game Changers roster with Kyedae, QuarterJade, and more

DSG, a team owned by popular streamer Toast, announced a brand new Valorant roster for the upcoming Game Changers tournament in North America. Announced via a tweet earlier today, the lineup consists of popular names from the Valorant Twitch community such as Kaede "Kyedae" Shymko, Jodi "QuarterJade" Lee, Tenzin "tenzin" Dolkar, and Sydney "Sydeon" Parker. The roster will be led by former Immortals player Lydia "tupperware" Dolkar, while Corey "ruin" Hartog will be acting as coach.

Disguised Toast expands Valorant investment by signing DSG Game Changers roster

Open Qualifiers starts April 4th! Introducing the DSG Game Changers team!players: @tupperwareplays (In-Game Leader)coach:They'll be streaming their scrims and practice throughout the week!Open Qualifiers starts April 4th! Introducing the DSG Game Changers team!players:@QuarterJade @kyedae @Sydeon @TrulyTenzin @tupperwareplays (In-Game Leader)coach:@CoachRuin They'll be streaming their scrims and practice throughout the week!Open Qualifiers starts April 4th! https://t.co/ETXHZ1F95k

The team is all set to compete in the upcoming North American leg of the Game Changers that sends two teams into the VCT 2023: Game Changers Championship to be held at the end of the year.

The team will stream their scrims on Twitch for the entire week following the announcement. Some viewers asked Kyedae whether that would be detrimental for the newly formed side as it would give away their strats, to which the streamer-turned-professional player responded that the scrims were for the sake of content production and were only going to cover basic elements and not hardcore strategies.

This will be the first time everyone else on the team has played in a professional setting. That would mean a steep learning curve in terms of learning how to communicate and play together for a tournament. Luckily, they have a coach and an in-game leader in ruin and tupperware, respectively. Both have experience in the field and will be able to guide them thoroughly.

The dates for the tournament in NA have not yet been announced, giving the side enough time to practice for a longer duration and hone their skills.

Disguised Toast, the 32-year-old streamer made waves after building an unsigned NA Challengers team consisting of Joshua "steel" Nisaan, Amgalan "Genghsta" Nemekhbayar, and others earlier this year.

Such a move was unprecedented and the team's success in the tournament led to other streamers venturing out to sign unsigned players to compete together. Notable examples include Ludwig signing the BreakThru squad and bringing them under the aegis of Moist Esports. The side has officially been competing as Moist Moguls.

It will be interesting to see how such teams perform in the upcoming 223 Game Changers with other professional Valorant players.

