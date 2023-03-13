Kyedae Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Kyedae is a popular Valorant content creator and streamer currently signed under 100 Thieves. She has been a pillar of the streamer community ever since Valorant took off in the streamer industry, and her content is closely followed by the community as she often streams and chats with her fans.

This year, she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. Fans are still wondering about her health, although her condition is unknown.

kyedae 🧡 @kyedae Hi everyone,

I’ve recently been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (cancer). I’ll be starting up treatment very soon. With that being said I’m not too sure how my body will react to the treatment so I do apologize in advance if my stream schedule isn’t consistent! Stay safe <3 Hi everyone,I’ve recently been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (cancer). I’ll be starting up treatment very soon. With that being said I’m not too sure how my body will react to the treatment so I do apologize in advance if my stream schedule isn’t consistent! Stay safe <3

This article will feature Kyedae's in-game settings and a few of her configurations.

Everything players need to know about Kyedae's Valorant settings

Kyedae currently has a follower count of 2.2 Million on Twitch.tv. She often livestreams Valorant on her channel and usually has an interactive session with her Twitch chat.

She also releases Valorant content on her YouTube channel every now and then. Listed below are all her Valorant settings and configurations.

Mouse

DPI : 800

: 800 Sensitivity :0.4

:0.4 Zoom Sensitivity :1.00

:1.00 eDPI : 320

: 320 Polling Rate : 1000

: 1000 Raw Input Buffer : On

: On Windows Sensitivity: 6

Crosshair

Primary

Color : Unknown

: Unknown Crosshair Color : #ffffcc

: #ffffcc Outlines : Off

: Off Outline Opacity : 0

: 0 Outline Thickness : 0

: 0 Center Dot : On

: On Center Dot Opacity : 0

: 0 Center Dot Thickness: 0

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines : On

: On Inner Line Opacity : 1

: 1 Inner Line Length : 4

: 4 Inner Line Thickness : 2

: 2 Inner Line Offset : 0

: 0 Movement Error : Off

: Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines : Off

: Off Movement Error : Off

: Off Movement Error Multiplier : 0

: 0 Firing Error : Off

: Off Firing Error Multiplier: 0

Crosshair Code

Unknown

Keybinds

Walk : L-Shift

: L-Shift Crouch : L-Ctrl

: L-Ctrl Jump : Space Bar

: Space Bar Use Object: Unknown

Unknown Equip Primary Weapon : 1

: 1 Equip Secondary Weapon : 2

: 2 Equip Melee Weapon : 3

: 3 Equip Spike : 4

: 4 Use/Equip Ability 1 : Mouse 4

: Mouse 4 Use/Equip Ability 2 : Mouse 5

: Mouse 5 Use/Equip Ability : C

: C Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: F

Map

Rotate : Rotate

: Rotate Fixed Orientation : Based on Side

: Based on Side Keep Player Centered : On

: On Minimap Size : 0.8

: 0.8 Minimap Zoom : 0.5

: 0.5 Minimap Vision Cones : Off

: Off Show Map Region Names: Never

Video Settings

General

Resolution : 1920*1080

: 1920*1080 Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Aspect Ratio Method : Fill

: Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering : Off

: Off Material Quality : Low

: Low Texture Quality : Low

: Low Detail Quality : Low

: Low UI Quality : Low

: Low Vignette : Off

: Off VSync : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing : None

: None Anisotropic Filtering : 1x

: 1x Improve Clarity : Off

: Off Experimental Sharpening : Off

: Off Bloom : Off

: Off Distortion : Off

: Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Protanopia)

Equipment

Peripherals

Mouse : Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black Headset : Xtrfy H2

: Xtrfy H2 Keyboard: Custom Keyboard

Custom Keyboard Mousepad: VAXEE PA ZYGEN

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2540

PC specifications

CPU : AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X GPU: ASUS Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090

Streaming & Set-up

Chair: Secretlab Titan EVO 2022

One can apply Kyedae's Valorant settings in-game through the 'Settings' tab from the main menu. However, it is recommended to tweak a few settings to suit your playstyle.

