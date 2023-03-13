Kyedae Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Kyedae is a popular Valorant content creator and streamer currently signed under 100 Thieves. She has been a pillar of the streamer community ever since Valorant took off in the streamer industry, and her content is closely followed by the community as she often streams and chats with her fans.
This year, she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. Fans are still wondering about her health, although her condition is unknown.
This article will feature Kyedae's in-game settings and a few of her configurations.
Everything players need to know about Kyedae's Valorant settings
Kyedae currently has a follower count of 2.2 Million on Twitch.tv. She often livestreams Valorant on her channel and usually has an interactive session with her Twitch chat.
She also releases Valorant content on her YouTube channel every now and then. Listed below are all her Valorant settings and configurations.
Mouse
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity:0.4
- Zoom Sensitivity:1.00
- eDPI: 320
- Polling Rate: 1000
- Raw Input Buffer: On
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Unknown
- Crosshair Color: #ffffcc
- Outlines: Off
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Outline Thickness: 0
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 0
- Center Dot Thickness: 0
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Movement Error Multiplier: 0
- Firing Error: Off
- Firing Error Multiplier: 0
Crosshair Code
- Unknown
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: Unknown
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse 4
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse 5
- Use/Equip Ability: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: F
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 0.8
- Minimap Zoom: 0.5
- Minimap Vision Cones: Off
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920*1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: Off
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Protanopia)
Equipment
Peripherals
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black
- Headset: Xtrfy H2
- Keyboard: Custom Keyboard
- Mousepad: VAXEE PA ZYGEN
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2540
PC specifications
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- GPU: ASUS Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090
Streaming & Set-up
- Chair: Secretlab Titan EVO 2022
One can apply Kyedae's Valorant settings in-game through the 'Settings' tab from the main menu. However, it is recommended to tweak a few settings to suit your playstyle.