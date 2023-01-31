Asuna Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk is a professional American Valorant player who currently plays for one of North America's leading esports organizations, 100 Thieves. Having incredible reflexes, a flashy playstyle, and a charming persona, he is also a popular streamer on Twitch, with over 800K followers.

Asuna has been an active member of the Valorant community for close to three years. He is most popularly seen playing the role of a Duelist on stream. However, he has played a variety of roles in his professional career, often on Agents like KAY/O, Fade, Sage, and Skye, among others.

Everything to know about 100 Thieves Asuna's Valorant settings and configurations in 2023

Asuna marked his entry into competitive gaming with CS:GO in 2019. He spent time on various North American tier-2 rosters while growing up as a promising Counter-Strike talent. However, when Riot Games released their much-awaited FPS title in April 2020, he decided to switch to a game that better suited his style of play.

Asuna initiated his Valorant journey with Immortals in June 2020. He put on a series of impressive performances for them in his first four months, which led one of North America's leading esports organizations, 100 Thieves, to swoop in to sign the young talent.

The 19-year-old's performances for 100 Thieves have helped him garner victories at tournaments like the 2020 First Strike North America, 2022 VCT NA Last Chance Qualifiers, and Red Bull Home Ground #3, among other events.

In this article, players can find the various in-game settings and configurations used by Asuna in his career as a professional Valorant Player for 100 Thieves in 2023.

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 1400

Sensitivity: 0.272

eDPI: 380.8

Zoom Sensitivity: 0.9

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Mouse Wheel Down

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: C

Use/Equip Ability 3: Q

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player-Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: On

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: On

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: On

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Razer DeathAdder V2

Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero

Keyboard: Corsair K70 RGB

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

PC Settings

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

Valorant enthusiasts all over the world can look forward to more enthralling performances from 100 Thieves' Asuna in the 2023 VCT season.

Readers who aspire to play as proficiently as the star player can draw inspiration from his Valorant settings and configurations, and adopt them after making certain tweaks based on their own preferences.

