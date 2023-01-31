Asuna Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk is a professional American Valorant player who currently plays for one of North America's leading esports organizations, 100 Thieves. Having incredible reflexes, a flashy playstyle, and a charming persona, he is also a popular streamer on Twitch, with over 800K followers.
Asuna has been an active member of the Valorant community for close to three years. He is most popularly seen playing the role of a Duelist on stream. However, he has played a variety of roles in his professional career, often on Agents like KAY/O, Fade, Sage, and Skye, among others.
Everything to know about 100 Thieves Asuna's Valorant settings and configurations in 2023
Asuna marked his entry into competitive gaming with CS:GO in 2019. He spent time on various North American tier-2 rosters while growing up as a promising Counter-Strike talent. However, when Riot Games released their much-awaited FPS title in April 2020, he decided to switch to a game that better suited his style of play.
Asuna initiated his Valorant journey with Immortals in June 2020. He put on a series of impressive performances for them in his first four months, which led one of North America's leading esports organizations, 100 Thieves, to swoop in to sign the young talent.
The 19-year-old's performances for 100 Thieves have helped him garner victories at tournaments like the 2020 First Strike North America, 2022 VCT NA Last Chance Qualifiers, and Red Bull Home Ground #3, among other events.
In this article, players can find the various in-game settings and configurations used by Asuna in his career as a professional Valorant Player for 100 Thieves in 2023.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 1400
- Sensitivity: 0.272
- eDPI: 380.8
- Zoom Sensitivity: 0.9
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: C
- Use/Equip Ability 3: Q
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player-Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: On
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: On
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Razer DeathAdder V2
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero
- Keyboard: Corsair K70 RGB
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
PC Settings
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
Valorant enthusiasts all over the world can look forward to more enthralling performances from 100 Thieves' Asuna in the 2023 VCT season.
Readers who aspire to play as proficiently as the star player can draw inspiration from his Valorant settings and configurations, and adopt them after making certain tweaks based on their own preferences.