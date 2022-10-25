How is 100 Thieves shaping their Valorant roster ahead of VCT 2023 season?

Popular North American organization 100 Thieves announced their main roster ahead of VCT 2023 today. Apart from one big change in Cryocell's acquisition, the roster is almost identical. While minimal change ensures ample synergy, seeing how the erstwhile LCQ winners challenge their competitors moving forward would be interesting.

100 Thieves was an undeniable selection for the VCT 2023 partnership program, which hosts top teams like NRG, Cloud9, Sentinels, and more. Currently, the roster features five players, one coach, and one general manager. The organization is yet to instate and announce the team's sixth player.

Everything we know about the 100 Thieves Valorant roster for VCT 2023 so far

The official 100 Thieves roster comprises of the following athletes:

Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk

Derrek "Derrek" Ha

Brenden "stellar" McGrath

Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban

Sean "bang" Bezerra

The new addition, Cryocells, joined 100 Thieves last month. His former organization XSET missed out on the VCT partnership program and allowed him and other team members to look for partnered offers.

Cryocells took the place of William "Will" Cheng, who is now an inactive roster member and is looking for other offers. The organization's CEO, Nadeshot, also revealed that the organization regards Cryocells as the best fit for the roster.

Apart from Cryocell's inclusion and Will's exit, the roster remains the same. Stellar has always been an IGL and sticks to a supportive but flexible role. While Stellar notably picks Initiators, Controllers, or Sentinels depending on the team's needs, bang and Derrek stay true to a rigid support role. Bang mainly picks Controller Agents, while Derrek is a beast with Initiator Agents.

Lastly, the MVP and iconic 100 Thieves, Asuna, chooses flexibility over rigid. Regarding the choice of Neon or Raze, Asuna will gladly take over the role of a Duelist. However, he is well-known for his initiator skills and is often seen picking KAY/O and Skye for his team.

VCT 2023 hosts strict rules for roster construction that every partnered team has to abide by. To start, each participating (partnered) roster should have a minimum of six players and a maximum of ten. Hence, 100 Thieves is yet to announce another athlete for its team ahead of VCT 2023.

Earlier this month, Sean "sgares" Gares stepped down from the head coach position. The organization appointed Michael "Mikes" Hockom as the new head coach, while Daniel "ddk" Kapadia remains the team's general manager.

Fans will witness 100 Thieves, and 29 other partnered teams compete for the first time at the official VCT 2023 kickoff tournament in February 2023. This will be followed by an international league split for each region, a Masters LAN event, the Last Chance Qualifiers, and the Valorant Champions 2022, all of which will be exclusive to partnered teams only.

Non-partnered teams will instead participate through a series of Challenger splits and Ascension tournaments for each territory: Pacific, EMEA, and Americas. Ascension winners (three teams) will be promoted to their respective international leagues for the next two years.

