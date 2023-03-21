The Valorant Game Changers Championship is back with a brand new venue alongside new rosters. The Game Changers Championship last year was a success, with all qualifying teams traveling to Berlin to feature in an epic tournament after a year of intense regional competition.

G2 Gozen took home the trophy last year after defeating the best teams. Fans were happy to see the EMEA team outperform giants like Team Liquid Brazil and Shopify Rebellion GC.

Participating teams who wish to qualify for the Championship this year will have to excel at the regional qualifiers, which will be live over the coming weeks.

Valorant Game Changers Championship 2023 to take place in São Paulo, Brazil

For 2023, the Valorant Game Changers Championship will take the participants to São Paulo, Brazil at Riot Studios. The tournament will be held at the end of 2023 from November 28 and will last until December 3, 2023.

The main VCT League for the 2023 season commenced with the LOCK//IN, which also took place in São Paulo, Brazil. It will be interesting to see the Game Changers Championship rosters also making their way to the South American country, which has a rich cultural heritage with FPS (first-person shooter) titles.

VCT GC rosters participating last year in the Championship have already proven their worth as the best teams in the world. With the tournament being held for women and marginalized genders across the Valorant esports scene, Game Changers has become one of the most-watched esports events in Valorant history.

Slots for all regions coming to Valorant Game Changers Championship, São Paulo, Brazil

Game Changers Slot for Brazil (Image via Riot)

Each region will be given a specific number of slots for teams to participate in the Valorant Game Changers Championship in Brazil. Teams from their respective regions will be able to secure their slots by excelling at their regional events. Slots for the six regions are as follows:

EMEA : 2

: 2 NA : 2

: 2 BR : 1

: 1 LATAM : 1

: 1 SEA : 1

: 1 JP/KR/CN: 1

Apart from EMEA and NA, players from the rest of the regions will only get a single slot to secure a place in the Championship. A total of eight teams will be making their way to Brazil in 2023.

What does Game Changers Championship mean for Valorant community?

Valorant Game Changers has always been an inspiring event for the esports community as a whole. Aside from motivating aspiring female and marginalized gender players to participate in esports, it also shows how equality can be served to all players no matter their background.

Valorant Game Changers is a tournament that holds a special place in many hearts across the Valorant community. Fans will definitely be excited to see what the teams bring to Brazil in 2023.

