VCT Game Changers EMEA 2023: New roadmap, format changes, and more

VCT Game Changers Championship: Berlin 2022 recently concluded with an epic battle between the two best teams from NA and EMEA. The tournament featured eight exceptionally talented teams from their respective regions who made it to Germany after an intense battle of regional tournaments.

With VCT GC Berlin's conclusion, Riot Games has brought forth a new vision to let fans know what next year’s Game Changers will look like in the EMEA region. Riot Games is looking to expand career opportunities for contenders within the Valorant ecosystem as they continue to offer new regional events.

Adding the Game Changers Academy will be one of the many necessary steps by Riot Games to ensure GC will be bigger than ever in 2023.

New VCT Game Changers EMEA Roadmap vision

The 2022 circuit for the VCT Game Changers Championship ends with the Berlin series. G2 Gozen took the crown by showcasing a spectacular performance against Shopify Rebellion with a surprising comeback that no one could have thought of.

More and more women from around the region are continuing to get involved with Valorant as Game Changers EMEA miraculously provides them strength. 2022 marked the year for the title where Valorant saw the highest involvement of women.

Riot Games will move on to 2023 by continuing to grow the sense of community that defines Game Changers EMEA and takes it to the next level. The main goal of this series is to break down stereotypes by elevating women as they improve their careers in a dedicated safe space. The series will also provide a platform for professional growth both in and outside the game.

Format changes

The format changes for VCT Game Changers EMEA 2023 are described in a pyramid format. VCT GC EMEA 2023 is dedicated to creating opportunities for individual players and will help them gain more knowledge and consistent competitive training experience in a community-based setting.

VCT Game Changers EMEA: Emergents will offer the rising Radiants a chance to thrive through an in-house competitive Discord community with complete leaderboards and rewards. Alongside Emergents, Game Changers EMEA: Academy will also be there to provide educational content from personalities loved by the community.

VCT Game Changers EMEA 2023 format changes chart (Image via Riot Games)

As players level up from Emergents, they will be stepping into the core layer of the competition, split into Game Changers EMEA: Contenders and Game Changers: EMEA, a 16-team league. The selection process for the EMEA circuit will also be taking in the top teams from the regional events that will secure a slot in the Game Changers EMEA: Contenders series.

Each series will begin with an open qualifier to ensure everyone has a chance. Players can secure their slot for the main league in the Contenders series. With 16 teams featuring, four of them will be last year's top performers. The competition can be expected to be extremely tough in the EMEA region.

The final layer will be the VCT Game Changers World Championship. This will help the participating EMEA women prove their skills and showcase their abilities in the big leagues.

The new format circuit is designed to be an ideal pathway for pro play for participants in the Game Changers community. This will help every female esports athlete in the region to hone their skills and become the best version of themselves in the Valorant esports scene.

This will also help them make their way into the larger Valorant ecosystem. EMEA women will be stepping into the brighter side of Game Changers. It is exciting to see them push boundaries and show equality in the esports culture by proving they aren't made of anything less.

