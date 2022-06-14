Valorant Game Changers 2022: Slots, starting time and more revealed

Valorant has been welcoming to all kinds of players around the world. Furthermore, Riot Games also emphasizes on promoting esports among everyone including women, with the Game Changers tournament.

In 2022, the women’s-only Valorant tournament returns again to take players from all across the globe to compete on one big stage. The showdown will go down in Berlin from November 15 to 20, with the top eight contenders coming from selected regional brackets.

To give readers an idea of what will happen in the upcoming event, this article aims to provide an in-depth look at everything Riot Games has revealed so far.

Everything about Valorant’s upcoming Game Changer tournament

The Valorant Game Changers program was first initiated back in 2021 to give opportunities and exposure to women and other marginalized genders in the competitive environment. Being a part of the Valorant Champions Tour, the Game Changers is returning again in 2022 to continue the same initiative that started last year.

The regional slots for Game Changers (Image via Riot Games)

Riot Games has officially revealed slots for the tournament this year:

North America: 2 slots (top teams from the North American region).

2 slots (top teams from the North American region). Brazil: 1 slot (winner team from the Brazillian regional qualifier).

1 slot (winner team from the Brazillian regional qualifier). LATAM: 1 slot (the winner from the Latin Ameria regional qualifier).

1 slot (the winner from the Latin Ameria regional qualifier). EMEA: 2 slot (the top two teams from the European regional qualifier)

2 slot (the top two teams from the European regional qualifier) East Asia: 1 slot (the winning team from the East Asian regional qualifier).

1 slot (the winning team from the East Asian regional qualifier). APAC: 1 slot (the winning team from Asia Pacific regional qualifier).

If tallied up, the upcoming showdown in Berlin will have representation from six regions around the world where only the top eight will compete against each other. Out of these eight sides, the winners of this tournament will be titled Valorant Game Changers World Champion, which is a huge crown up for the taking.

Like every other major tournament, this one will also be happening in a LAN format where they will be going through a double elimination bracket system. Thus, allowing organizers to determine who will stay in the competition.

The playoffs will be conducted on a best out of three map rule, where winners of two maps will be considered overall victors of the tie. However, the finals will be happening in best out of five maps to give players a chance to truly prove if they can be titled the winners of the international tournament.

