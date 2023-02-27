Ludwig officially announces the roster for his professional Valorant esports team, Moist Moguls

On February 27, 2023, YouTube Gaming star Ludwig took to Twitter to officially announce the roster for his professional Valorant esports team, Moist Moguls. The content creator confirmed that the "rumors" were true and revealed that he spent $500,000 of Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL's" money to assemble the Valorant team.

Before announcing the squad, the former Twitch streamer stated:

"The rumors are true! I spent $500k of Charlie's money on a Valorant team. Say hello to Moist Esports."

Taking a closer look at Ludwig's Valorant esports team, Moist Moguls

Last month (on January 26, 2023), Ludwig announced that he would be joining MoistCr1TiKaL's esports venture, Moist Esports, as a co-owner. The former then posted a video on his Mogul Mail YouTube channel, outlining his business plans.

The Los Angeles-based personality mentioned that one of his options was to build a top-tier esports roster and eventually sell the roster spot. He provided the example of Misfits Gaming, which pivoted from a premier League of Legends team to a content creation group:

"Option three is getting a really f***king good team and selling it. Or like, selling a roster spot. Like people do in League of Legends, all the time. It's what Misfits did. I think they sold their LEC spot for like $20-$30 million, or something like that and then they pivoted to content creation. But you can buy a roster, you can sell the roster to another team, and it's basically like having a speculative asset."

Fast forward to February 27, Ludwig officially announced his entry into the professional Valorant esports scene and revealed the roster for the Moist Moguls team. Based on the aforementioned Twitter update, the following players will be on the active roster:

Alex "aproto"

Tyler "sym"

Brock "brawk"

Brady "thief"

Xavier "flyuh"

Tanishq "Tanizhq," a 25-year-old British personality, will coach Moist Moguls. He has previously worked with notable esports organizations such as NRG Esports, Team Gigantti, Team Netherlands, and Kungarna.

Moist Esports @MoistEsports You heard it here first You heard it here first 😎 https://t.co/zWO3KpkGmR

"W team, W owners" - Online community reacts to the YouTube Gaming streamer's professional esports team announcement

Ludwig's announcement went viral on the social media platform, garnering hundreds of fan reactions. Several well-known personalities reacted to the YouTuber's update, with Twitch streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" stating:

"W team, W owners, be seeing you guys at playoffs."

NRG-affiliated gaming personality Chris "Flexinja" gave a shout-out to flyuh by commenting:

Former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Valorant pro, Tarik, was present in the reply section as well:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

ludwig @LudwigAhgren @DisguisedToast

show match soon? losing owner shaves their head show match soon? losing owner shaves their head @DisguisedToast show match soon? losing owner shaves their head

In the very same thread, Ludwig tagged Disguised Toast and requested a show match between their two teams. He further raised the stakes by challenging the latter, stating that whoever loses the match would have to shave their head.

