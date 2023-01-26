YouTube star Ludwig Ahgren has just announced joining MoistCr1TiKaL's esporting organization Moist Esports as co-owner with a hilarious clip. The short video announcing the collaboration between Moist Esports and Mogul Moves has been received quite well within the community, as fans and well-wishers congratulated both streamers.

Esporting personalities have also welcomed the move, with Rocket League professional WondaMike sharing a photo of Charlie MoistCr1TiKaL riding a trike with the caption:

"Life, liberty, and the pursuit of dubs"

"Moistwig": Valkyrae, Felxinja, and other creators react to Ludwig joining Moist Esports as co-owner with MoistCr1TiKaL

Charlie founded Moist Esports back in 2021 by when he announced the creation of his own Super Smash Bros Ultimate roster to compete professionally. By acquiring world-class players, the organization has grown considerably over the years, currently fielding teams for various games such as Apex Legends, Guilty Gear Strive, and Rocket League.

The org is not even two years old but has bagged several trophies to its list of achievements, some of which were used by MoistCr1TiKaL in the announcement video, which is staged like a comedy sketch where Charlie lists their achievements, in an effort to impress Ludwig, who subsequently joins the org happily.

Ahgren's Mogul Moves is already associated with esporting events and recently made headlines for hosting the Chessboxing Championships featuring big content creators and chess masters. They have also made inroads into proper esports with their more recent Scuffed World Tour Smash Bros. Tournament and last year's Ludwig Smash Invitational.

They also partnered with Tarik a few weeks ago to host a Valorant tournament as part of the Off//Season series, where four of the biggest North American organizations, including Sentinels, The Guard, TSM, and T1, fought over a $50K prize pool.

Seeing as both Ludwig and MoistCr1TiKaL have their toes dipped in the esports industry, the news of the former joining the latter's organization as co-owner has made quite a splash in the online gaming community. 100 Thieves co-owner Valkyrae expressed her joy at the news by tweeting out a portmanteau of the names of the two content creators in her reply to the tweet, saying:

"Moistwig!"

Fellow streamers Average Jonas and NRG Flexinja, including a couple of other content creators and people in the esporting world, also reacted favorably to the news. Here are a couple of assorted Twitter replies:

Reckz 🦖 @OhReckz @LudwigAhgren This is a mogul move mr ludwig now when’s the valorant team coming out ? @LudwigAhgren This is a mogul move mr ludwig now when’s the valorant team coming out ?

The official accounts of Starforge Systems, Chess.com, and Esports Awards also reacted to the news:

Ludwig and MoistCr1TiKaL are highly popular as streamers and content creators in their own right, and both have diversified their portfolios in recent years beyond content creation with ventures such as OffBrand and Starforge Systems. Fans cannot wait to see what the two can accomplish together.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes