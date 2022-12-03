YouTube Gaming streamer Ludwig Ahgren has announced that he will be hosting a Super Smash Bros tournament later this month. The announcement comes after Nintendo's decision not to license the Smash World Tour Championships 2022 and the 2023 Smash World Tour, leading to their cancelation.

The tournament, called the Scuffed World Tour, is scheduled to be played on Sunday, December 18, 2022. It will feature the eight highest-ranked players from the Smash World Tour.

Ludwig revealed that the goal of the tournament is to raise money for production company Video Game Bootcamp (VGBC):

"In light of Panda/Nintendos lackluster response I'm happy to announce The Scuffed World Tour."

VGBC-Panda global controversy led to cancelation of Smash World Tour and announcement of Ludwig's Scuffed World Tour

As mentioned earlier, Ludwig is hosting a one-day Super Smash Bros. event following Nintendo's decision not to license the Smash World Tour, prompting its cancelation.

This decision has been widely criticized throughout the competitive Smash scene. To add to the controversy, Smash World Tour organizers VGBC accused Panda Global of actively working to undermine its operations. Panda Global is an esports organization that runs the Panda Cup, the first officially licensed competitive Smash circuit.

VGBC and production company Beyond the Summit (BTS) levied some serious allegations against Panda Global CEO Alan Bunney. They claimed he leveraged his relationship with Nintendo to coerce tournament organizers into signing on to the Panda Cup.

Based on a tweet from BTS' LD, Bunney would threaten other tournament organizers with the possibility of losing licensing from Nintendo and being shut down. His actions were also likened to a protection racket.

LD also added that BTS would not work with Bunney in the future. He said:

"BTS will absolutely never participate in a circuit led by Alan."

Today, Nintendo and Panda Global issued statements claiming they never told VGBC to cancel the tournament. They added that the decision not to license the Smash World Tour was in no way influenced by Panda.

Ludwig decided to pick up the slack by organizing a Smash event of his own, dubbed the Scuffed World Tour.

The tournament is set to be a replacement for the Smash World Tour, bringing in the circuit's top eight players to compete. It will feature events for both Melee and Ultimate, with proceeds going to support VGBC.

