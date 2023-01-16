"That's it???": Twitter "disappointed" with Tarik's tweet from Ludwig's account after losing in Ludwig x Tarik Invitational Valorant showmatch

The Ludwig x Tarik Invitational Off Season Valorant tournament brought the two streamers face-to-face in a showmatch between Mogul Moves and OfflineTV before the grand finals. The tournament was hosted by YouTube and Twitch content creators, along with Riot Games. It featured big teams including The Guard, TSM, T1 and Sentinels, fighting for a $50K prize pool.

The showmatch consisted of content creators and streamers from Mogul Moves and OfflineTV, and had former esports legends Shroud on the former and Tarik on the latter team. After going to the third map, Ludwig's team lost 10-13 to OTV on Lotus.

Prior to the match, however, it was decided that the winning organizer would get to tweet from the other's account. Here's what Tarik decided to tweet:

ludwig @LudwigAhgren tarik is the best !!! xD tarik is the best !!! xD

However, it did not go well with many people, including OfflineTV member and co-founder, Scarra, who replied:

Tarik, however, claimed during the broadcast that it wasn't him who had tweeted that.

Twitter reacts after Tarik tweets from Ludwig's account following OfflineTV's win against Mogul Moves

The Valorant Championship was quite a success considering how many people tuned in to watch the North American giants duke it out in the first official tournament of the year. In the end, The Guard were crowned the winners after they defeated Team Solo Mid (TSM) in the Grand Finals, while Sentinels took third place.

Mogul Moves @MogulMoves



A dominant run from They move different.A dominant run from @TheGuard crowns them as your Ludwig x Tarik Invitational Champions They move different.A dominant run from @TheGuard crowns them as your Ludwig x Tarik Invitational Champions 🏆 https://t.co/FEUUHLk8sO

Having said that, the showmatch definitely stole the show with some memorable moments. The most viral clip of the day was when Sentinels professional player Zekken took Ludwig's place, and the YouTube streamer decided to surprise his opponents by walking into OfflineTV's room and greeting Tarik. The latter could not help but yell after getting killed by Raze, who was supposed to be Ludwig.

"I jumped into it. What?!?"

Later on in the livestream, after the dust had settled, it was time for the tweet to be posted.

Casters and commentators were quite excited to see what the post would be, considering the winner could choose from a variety of different things to embarrass the loser. But as it turned out, it was quite a banal line. Here is that moment from the broadcast, with Ludwig reacting to the tweet:

"We got something to talk about. Production, is it possible to pull up my most recent tweet... Now hold on Tarik, you will have your chance to speak, but I just have to say- a bit of an NPC tweet, no? You guys got to take a look at it during the break?"

Timestamp 6:32:25

That is where Tarik revealed that he did not have anything to do with it, asking chat to spam 'PepePains' in the replies:

"Bro this guy tweeted this out without even asking me, bro I just saw it on my phone now! This guy's in PepePains bro... Bro, why the hell would I tweet that. You just made me look cringe and yourself look cringe by doing that. You are so Pepe, everyone reply to that tweet with PepePains please."

Here are some of the Twitter reactions to that post:

Shaka @TheShakaRL @LudwigAhgren Bro coulda done so much better @LudwigAhgren Bro coulda done so much better

Kanga @KangaRogue @LudwigAhgren there’s no way he wasted the tweet on this @LudwigAhgren there’s no way he wasted the tweet on this

Kongaii @KongaiiM @LudwigAhgren This might as well just been a normal Lud tweet @LudwigAhgren This might as well just been a normal Lud tweet

The tournament featured quite a lot of big-time Valorant players. The overhauled professional VCT season for the North American Pro scene this year will start with the Challengers in February.

Keep following Sportskeeda for more Valorant updates.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes