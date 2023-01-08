Shroud vs Tarik: Who was the bigger FPS streamer on Twitch in 2022?

Both Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek and Tarik "tarik" Celik are Counter Strike legends and have successfully transformed their brand into full-time streamers in recent years. Both are highly skilled in the first-person shooter genre (FPS) and have a lot of content that overlaps.

A key difference between the two is that Tarik mainly streams Riot Games' tactical shooter Valorant. Meanwhile, Shroud is much more of a variety streamer, and dips his hands into an occasional MMO or two before going back to clicking heads in one shooter or the other.

The two Twitch giants have often brushed shoulders since their C9 days, and fate even brought them together last year under the Sentinels banner, albeit in vastly different roles. A friendly rivalry never hurt anyone, so without further ado, let's compare the two stars' Twitch stats to see who was the bigger FPS streamer in 2022.

Comparing stats to see who was bigger on Twitch in 2022 - Tarik or Shroud

Tarik's last year on Twitch in numbers

Former Counter-Strike-sensation-turned-streamer Tarik became the top Valorant streamer on Twitch. Boasting a total of 2.4 million followers on the purple platform, he attracts tens of thousands of concurrent viewers to his regular streams.

A creator who has seen massive growth over the years, Celik's FPS clout is thanks to his memorable stint at Cloud 9 where he became part of the first North American team to win a Major back in 2018. In April 2021, however, his Counter-Strike career as a professional player officially ended as he announced that he would be going on to become a full-time streamer.

2022 viewership chart (Image via TwitchTracker)

Tarik then started his Valorant days where he quickly started attracting a lot of attention with his gameplay and insights.

As the Turkish-American streamer soared on Twitch, his viewership more than tripled due to his daily Valorant ranked grind. According to TwitchTracker, he gained 1.2 million followers in 2022, had an average viewership of 25K, and streamed for roughly 2.9K hours.

He also joined Sentinels in August 2022 as a content creator. Another big factor in his success is his VCT watch parties. He is known to outperform Riot's own channels on important dates, such as the day Shroud returned to professional play.

Shroud's 2022 on Twitch in numbers

Twitch's resident FPS Lord (apart from the time he went to Mixer), Shroud is one of the most recognizable names in the gaming world. His insane skills with a gun in a video game have been dominating Reddit pages for years. Despite his stint as a professional Valorant player didn't bear fruit, he still remains one of the biggest names on Twitch with a staggering count of 10.4 million followers.

Shroud has managed to climb the Twitch ladder to its absolute top and has, in the past, achieved ridiculous goals such as 100K subs back in 2019. His move to Mixer did impact his following a bit, but his return stream in 2020 broke all kinds of records, such as attracting half a million concurrent viewers.

The variety streamer has diversified his content a lot lately, and Twitch Tracker has noted that he played a lot of non-shooters in 2022, with the MMOs World of Warcraft and Lost Ark taking the #2 and #3 most streamed games. In comparison, Tarik's top five titles are all shooters such as Valorant, CS:GO, and Fortnite.

His year on Twitch (Image via TwitchTracker)

Twitch Tracker has also noted that he gained about 500K followers over time in 2022, and streamed for about 2.1K hours, with an average viewership of 18.7K.

Conclusion

Average viewership numbers. Tarik in green, Shroud in blue (Image via TwitchTracker)

It is clear from the above graph that Tarik was pulling lower numbers than Shroud in January 2022. However, he surpassed his counterpart in July-October by a great margin, before coming back down to a similar level towards the end of the year. These fluctuations made it a very close fight for the title of the bigger FPS streamer. Here is a table with some relevant numbers and head-to-head statistics:

Streamer name Shroud Tarik Followers gained in 2022 0.5 M 1.2 M Hours watched in 2022 40.4 M 75.7 M Hours streamed in 2022 2.1K 2.9K Average viewership in 2022 18.7K 25.3K Total view count in January 2023 571M 93.3M Follower count in January 2023 10.4 M 2.4 M

Trying to determine who the bigger streamer is should not be based solely on numbers, but they sure are an objective way to look at things. In this case, it does seem like Tarik has inched his way past the veritable giant that is Shroud to take the crown of the bigger FPS Twitch streamer in 2022.

