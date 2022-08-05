Valorant streamer tarik reveals insane viewership numbers after Sentinels vs. The Guard watch party following Shroud's return to professional play

Former Counter-Strike professional Tarik Celik, or "tarik," has become one of the top Valorant streamers on Twitch. Pulling in thousands of viewers with his regular schedule, he truly hits staggering levels while co-hosting official Valorant streams, such as the ongoing North American Last Chance Qualifiers. Outperforming Riot's official channel by a mile, the streamer revealed the Twitch statistics of his stream from yesterday.

tarik @tarik Dang, that was a wild one. Thanks to everyone who's been showin love & tuning in lately! Dang, that was a wild one. Thanks to everyone who's been showin love & tuning in lately! https://t.co/Hhurb9sJAK

Shocking fans around the globe, Shroud joined the Sentinels Valorant roster ahead of the LCQ. With him returning to competitive play after years, more than two hundred thousand viewers tuned in to watch tarik's stream. As per the stats shared by the streamer, the eight-and-a-half-hour stream had an average viewership of 97,638, which is an 80K+ increase from his previous stream.

"That as a wild one": tarik shows off unbelievable Twitch stats after recent Valorant LCQ stream

Shroud left the competitive stage in 2018 to pursue streaming as a full-time job. As a giant in the esporting world, Shroud has always been at the center of most FPS communities. His return, therefore, was one of the most anticipated events in the gaming world.

tarik, a former teammate of Shroud from his Cloud 9 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive days, naturally became a focal point and a good reason for fans and enthusiasts to tune in to watch the first match of the LCQ: Sentinels vs. The Guard. Spoiler alert: Sentinels lost the game, but that did not deter hundreds of thousands of viewers from applauding their beloved FPS god.

tarik @tarik What a game sheesh What a game sheesh

Based on the stats shared by tarik, the stream was a personal Twitch record for him, reaching a maximum concurrent viewership number of 205,196. This insane number, of course, is a result of the immense CS and Valorant history tarik shares with Shroud. The streamer took to Twitter to thank his audience for tuning in to the stream, saying:

"Dang, that was a wild one. Thanks to everyone who's been showin love & tuning in lately!"

Twitter reactions

Many fans and streamers replied to the huge numbers on the stat sheet. Some congratulated him for the successful stream, while others were of the opinion that this one-off accomplishment is nothing to celebrate and that external factors were responsible for the big numbers:

Yep Boomer @YepBoomer @tarik I actually caught a bit of that nail biter of a Sentinel match. I've never even played Valorant but I was hooked for those 10 minutes. @tarik I actually caught a bit of that nail biter of a Sentinel match. I've never even played Valorant but I was hooked for those 10 minutes.

zaiyez 🇳🇵 @z4_iyez @tarik not real viewers in my book. they wont watch your normal streams only watch parties but congrats anyway @tarik not real viewers in my book. they wont watch your normal streams only watch parties but congrats anyway

With the Last Chance Qualifiers just starting, there are bound to be more nail-biting streams like this in the coming days, and who knows, maybe tarik will set a new personal best thanks to the game.

